Quickfire: MPs on counter-terrorism law, farming emissions, and the World Cup final

Quickfire: Inside Parliament puts politicians from different sides of the House together, asking for their views about the biggest current news stories.

1 NEWS NOW's Anna Whyte put the questions to Labour's Andrew Little and National's Chris Bishop.

The MPs were asked:

• England and South Africa are set to play for victory in the RWC final this weekend, after the All Blacks' chances of a third straight win were dashed by a 19-7 loss to England in Yokohama. Who’ve you got your money on for the RWC final – England or SA?



• Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern doesn't think adding a public holiday to commemorate the New Zealand Wars is the way forward, and is looking to New Zealand history being taught in schools instead. Why should/shouldn’t there be a public holiday to commemorate NZ Wars?



• National leader Simon Bridges previously pledged to run down Dominion Rd in his underpants if work on Auckland light rail project began before the 2020 election, what’s the likelihood of that?

• The Government has moved away from radically reforming the way the farming sector could pay for emissions - but is celebrating what it calls a "world-first" partnership with farming leaders in its attempt to reduce agricultural greenhouse gases, methane and nitrous oxide.

It the plan a fair compromise or an ETS threat to farmers?



• The counter-terrorism legislation has been altered to get Green Party support - bypassing the need for National to be on-side. Will the changes make the bill weak?



• Do you think Facebook needs to fact-check political advertising on its platform?



• Which bird are you voting for Bird of the Year?



• Rent to own schemes being touted by some as a solution to NZ’s housing crisis, is it?



• Who are you voting for TV personality of the year?

