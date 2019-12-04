Quickfire: Have tobacco excise increases done their dash, should pill testing be introduced?

Quickfire: Inside Parliament puts politicians from different sides of the House together, asking for their views around the biggest current news stories.

1 NEWS NOW's Anna Whyte put the questions to New Zealand First MP Mark Patterson and National Party David Bennett.

The MPs were asked:

1. Hospitality businesses in the top of the South Island are struggling to fill summer job vacancies, some are saying it is due to confusion over visa changes – what needs to be done to attract seasonal workers?

2. The Government announced it is speeding up its plan to fix run down school buildings, how badly is this needed?

3. Winston Peters says the planned tobacco excise increase "gouges the poor" and will not support it – have the increases done its dash and what should be done now?

4. How will you be voting in the cannabis referendum?

5. National want to ban gang patches from public places, and are proposing to make parole boards take into account if a prisoner has not revealed the location of a victim's body, when considering release. Are there any issues with these proposals?

6. Police are taking threats against politicians seriously after a number of reports show incidents are getting more common. What do you think is causing this?

7. National’s Simon Bridges says a major privacy breach in the firearms buyback database poses a serious safety risk – is he right?

8. Labour received its lowest poll results in two years according to the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, with National and ACT just scraping together the numbers to govern. But are people underestimating NZ First?

9. Though still strongly leading in the preferred Prime Minister rankings, Jacinda Ardern also took a dive to her worst result since taking the top job. Why do you think this is?

10. We’re heading into summer’s festival season, with the Police Minister previously hinting a trial could be used to bring in pill testing. Is this something you would want to see?

