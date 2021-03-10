TODAY |

Quick-thinking Four Square Ngātea team saves co-worker from near death

Source:  1 NEWS

It was September 22, a seemingly normal day at the Four Square Ngātea. But, Fiona Goldby wasn’t quite feeling herself. By early afternoon, she would be clinically dead. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Richie Saunders was there for Fiona Goldby in her moment of need. Source: Seven Sharp

“At lunchtime, I felt a little bit off. I had a bit of a headache, and then I came back to work,” she told Seven Sharp. 

Goldby went into cardiac arrest and collapsed behind the counter while serving a customer. 

Fortunately, workmate and Four Square Ngātea owner Richie Saunders knew what he was doing and sprung into action. 

Golby's colleague Jake Coleman started chest compressions when they realised she wasn’t breathing. Someone else called 111.

Saunders then grabbed the defibrillator at the store, an AED (automated external defibrillator).

Looking back on the incident, he said everything was “a bit of a blur” because it all happened so quickly.

He said he was thankful the Hauraki Plains Ward Committee had donated the AED three years ago. 

“We’re thankful that was the first time we’ve ever had to use it. We’re just thankful for the training that they gave us … everything just kicked into gear, luckily.” 

Goldby said she doesn’t remember much of what happened that day, either. She only found out about what had happened a day and a half later. 

“I think I won the Lotto.”  

She urged others to get an AED machine or get access to one, and to brush up on their first aid skills. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Officials say it 'appears snake was found alive' on Auckland construction site
2
'It's badly run' - Returnee details frustration of marathon wait to secure voucher for MIQ facility
3
Quick-thinking Four Square Ngātea team saves co-worker from near death
4
Bachelor NZ: Contestant reveals she's still married
5
'I'm done with this' - Piers Morgan quits as Good Morning Britain host, storms off set in Meghan Markle debate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Countdown keen to see vaccine priority for supermarket workers

One person dead after two vehicle Bay of Plenty crash
02:11

'It's badly run' - Returnee details frustration of marathon wait to secure voucher for MIQ facility
01:31

Otago residents hoping for answers as to how lead got in their water at public meeting