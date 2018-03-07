Quick fire questions with National's Nikki Kaye and Labour's Michael Wood

1 NEWS NOW's Anna Whyte sat down with National MP Nikki Kaye of Auckland Central and Labour MP Michael Wood of Mount Roskill, to ask quick fire questions ranging from their thoughts on Pakeha being included in the Census, if Te Reo Maori should be compulsory in schools, and if they would ever consider being on Dancing with the Stars.

The segment is part of the Political Showdown series, where the MPs ask each other the questions.

Mr Wood and Ms Kaye's round will be released on Facebook and the 1 NEWS NOW website today.

If you have any questions you would like to ask, or MPs you would like to see go up against each other, tell us via Facebook or email us on anna.whyte@tvnz.co.nz.