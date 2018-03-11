Quick fire with Grant Robertson: Billion dollar prison plans and defence force investment

The Minister of Finance talks to TVNZ1's Corin Dann about taxes, possibly pay increases for nurses and teachers and how he plans to limit spending.

"This is a government that agrees with Bill English, that prisons are a moral and fiscal failure. We’ve got a plan to reduce the overall prison population," Mr Robertson said, when asked if Labour will continue National's plans to create a billion dollar prison.

He said any discussion on the new rebuild "is a live discussion at the moment".

The Finance Minister also discussed whether the new government would be held to the commitment of $20 billion to the New Zealand Defence Force.