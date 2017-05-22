Queues moving again at Auckland Airport after system failure is fixed

Queues at Auckland Airport are moving steadily after a computer system malfunction was fixed after it earlier caused problems.

Travellers wait in long queues at Auckland International Airport as a system failure causes check-in delays. Source: 1 NEWS

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) says the "technical issue" with its Advance Passenger Processing system has now been resolved.

The system went down at 9.30am, forcing INZ to use manual back-up systems to process overseas passengers arriving in New Zealand.

Auckland Airport says no flights out of Auckland have been delayed so far.

Wellington Airport

A spokesperson at Wellington Airport earlier said there was a problem with the passport checking system being down there too, leading to passengers being checked in manually.

The system has since been restored, with check-in back to normal.

The next international flight to depart is at 3.15pm, with no check-in delays anticipated.

Australian Airports

The same passenger processing system caused delays across the Tasman at Sydney and Melbourne international airports.

Australia's Department of Immigration and Border Protection says it is aware of an external system outage with the Society International Telecommunications Aeronautiques (SITA) system, which will affect people travelling to and form Australia.