Queues at central Auckland Covid-19 testing station day after new community case emerges

There were long queues at a Covid-19 testing station in Auckland central today following the news of yesterday's mystery community case.

Testing stations in the city’s CBD opened early this morning to residents who wanted to get tested.

Masked Aucklanders could be seen lining up on Freyberg Place waiting their turn to be swabbed.

The mobile testing stations were set up after a woman in her 20s who became sick on Monday, was tested Tuesday and returned a positive result yesterday.

She works at the A-Z Collection fashion store on High Street in Auckland's CBD, is a student at AUT and lives in the CBD.

She also got several takeaways, visited a department store and took Uber rides in the city.

Anyone who visited the same locations at the same time as the woman or after have been advised to get tested and watch for symptoms. They are also being asked to isolate.