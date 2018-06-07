Questions remain over how Tauranga housing development Bella Vista got so far

A damming report has tracked a long list of engineers' reports and inspections, in an effort to make sense of the Bella Vista housing development debacle that will see the Tauranga City Council paying out owners of uninhabitable new homes.

A decision released yesterday means the Tauranga City Council will purchase 21 ruined homes from the development in the next few months, at a cost that will likely reach into the millions.

A commissioned report found major failings, siding with the "innocent" home owners and suggesting an inquiry.

It also found the council did not perform its building inspections adequately and code of compliance shouldn't have been issued to four homes.

The 92 page report details a large number of construction issues, the most serious being the earthworks done at Bella Vista before construction. Of particular concern was a lack of retaining walls.

It also says the council was entitled to rely on the geotechnical and engineering reports.

The report also points to a souring relationship between Bella Vista and the Tauranga City Council because of disputes over some of those reports.

At one stage Bella Vista owner Danny Cancian said the council was treating his company unfairly.