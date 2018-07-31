Questions continue over appointment of Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Hauhama

Katie Bradford
1 NEWS Political Reporter
A man led police on a wild car chase in Christchurch this afternoon, after reports of a burglary sparked a pursuit.
The NZ Herald reports that police were alerted to look for a man driving a black Mazda after reports of a burglary at a Grafton St house shortly after 3pm.
Once located the man fled, refusing to pull over which led to police laying down road spikes.
Despite the spikes puncturing his tyres, the man continued, driving on roads busy with school traffic.
The NZ Herald reports that the chase was called off several times by police after the driver was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and going through red lights.
Eventually the chase ended in spectacular fashion, with two police cars blocking the man's vehicle from the front while two more cars rammed into him from the side and behind.
Police Sergeant Chris Barker told the NZ Herald that the man was Tasered and then arrested.
Nobody else was injured and there was only one occupant in the car.
There are to be further strikes from Inland Revenue Department workers tomorrow over a pay dispute.
The Public Service Association (PSA) says nearly 3000 IRD workers will walk off the job in centres around New Zealand in a four hour strike.
PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says this was a hard decision for many members to take, but they feel like they have no choice.
"One in four staff is paid less than $48,000, and we have heard many stories of IR workers struggling to make ends meet, relying on the tax credits they themselves administer," Mr Barclay says.
"That's not fair, and it's not right. Our members are asking for two very reasonable things: fair pay systems and a modest across-the-board pay rise."
In Auckland, PSA members at the IRD will walk off the job from 8:30am to 12:30pm - in all other centres, they will walk off from 9am to 1pm.
The strikes come after 4,000 union members from IRD and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment walked off the job last Monday for two hours, holding rallies in towns and cities across the country.