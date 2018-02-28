 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Political commentator Bryce Edwards say having two Maori at the head of the National Party shows how progressive they have become - but that some have already begun to question how Maori Simon Bridges is.

Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.
Source: Breakfast

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Mr Edwards said Mr Bridges and Paula Bennett will be good for the National Party.

Mr Edwards said some people online had begun to question just how Maori Mr Bridges is, which is totally unacceptable.

"There's been a lot of people suggesting he's not really a proper Maori, questioning his Maoriness and I think that won't go down well with the public and I think it will backfire because it's becoming increasingly unacceptable really to question whether someone is Maori or not," Mr Edwards said.

"I think that National does have some potential to pick up some of Maoridom and it does just show that they're modern party, they're a party of inclusiveness and there's just no denying the fact that having two Maori leading the party is a big change for National."

Mr Edwards said he thought while there would always be tension in a party between different politicians, Mr Bridges and Ms Bennett "do get on" - and that they are "pragmatic enough to make it work".

He said there is always a chance that Bridges will lose at the next election, which could mean the end of his political aspiration to become Prime Minister.

Mr Edwards said Mr Bridges has stumbled during interviews and made mistakes, and still looks a bit shaky compared with Jacinda Ardern.

"He hasn't really been that convincing, I think ... I think he's still growing and he needs to learn a lot more, he needs to improve his skills a lot, because throughout this contest I think he's definitely been the right choice for National, but he's shown a lot of weaknesses."

Mr Bridges moving into the top spot could put Steven Joyce "in his place", Mr Edwards said, and it could even lead to Mr Joyce leaving parliament, along with others like Nick Smith who were part of the "old guard" who are associated with John Key and Bill English.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

00:19
2
Prentis Robinson from North Carolina was filming himself with a selfie stick.

US man fatally shot while broadcasting himself live on Facebook

06:55
3
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is


05:25
4
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

5
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Alternative SH1 Picton to Christchurch highway closed after crash

06:55
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is

The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

05:25
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

Bryce Edwards says while there would always be tension in a party between different politicians, Mr Bridges and deputy Paula Bennett "do get on".

01:10
The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford shortly after his appointment to the top spot.

'If I think about it I've had a few' – Simon Bridges talks political regrets and gay marriage stance

The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

02:37
Political reporter Katie Bradford takes an in-depth look at the MP for Tauranga.

John Armstrong opinion: 'The inescapable impression in the wake of one of the most pivotal caucus meetings in the recent history of the National Party was of a job half-done'

Simon Bridges has a big task getting rid of the old guard.


03:20
Long before they led their respective parties, Ardern and Bridges were regulars on the Political Young Guns segment.

Flashback: Before they were leaders – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges star on Breakfast

The pair had so much chemistry viewers would write in to TVNZ asking if the pair were a couple.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 