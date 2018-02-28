Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

Political commentator Bryce Edwards say having two Maori at the head of the National Party shows how progressive they have become - but that some have already begun to question how Maori Simon Bridges is.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Mr Edwards said Mr Bridges and Paula Bennett will be good for the National Party.

Mr Edwards said some people online had begun to question just how Maori Mr Bridges is, which is totally unacceptable.

"There's been a lot of people suggesting he's not really a proper Maori, questioning his Maoriness and I think that won't go down well with the public and I think it will backfire because it's becoming increasingly unacceptable really to question whether someone is Maori or not," Mr Edwards said.

"I think that National does have some potential to pick up some of Maoridom and it does just show that they're modern party, they're a party of inclusiveness and there's just no denying the fact that having two Maori leading the party is a big change for National."

Mr Edwards said he thought while there would always be tension in a party between different politicians, Mr Bridges and Ms Bennett "do get on" - and that they are "pragmatic enough to make it work".

He said there is always a chance that Bridges will lose at the next election, which could mean the end of his political aspiration to become Prime Minister.

Mr Edwards said Mr Bridges has stumbled during interviews and made mistakes, and still looks a bit shaky compared with Jacinda Ardern.

"He hasn't really been that convincing, I think ... I think he's still growing and he needs to learn a lot more, he needs to improve his skills a lot, because throughout this contest I think he's definitely been the right choice for National, but he's shown a lot of weaknesses."