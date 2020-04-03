TODAY |

Questionable haircuts, work calls in nighties and plenty of teddy bears: Kiwis share 'dirty little lockdown secrets'

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand might be in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping the light-hearted Kiwi spirit from shining through with many using the isolation period to have a bit of fun.

Your playlist will load after this ad

We might be hunkered down for the pandemic, but that isn't stopping a bit a bit of Kiwi fun from creeping through. Source: Breakfast

TVNZ1's Breakfast asked New Zealanders to share their "dirty little lockdown secrets" this morning and the team was flooded with responses.

One Kiwi opted to test out a new haircut that showed off his Irish heritage, while another revealed she threw on some work clothes over her nightie after realising she was due for a work-related video call in five minutes.

There's also plenty of teddies out and about around the country with Kiwis sending in pics of where they've discovered some so far - including one poor bear who was having car problems in Blenheim.

To see all the photos and reactions from Breakfast, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
