Question mark hangs over Phil Twyford's Housing portfolio

A question mark hangs over Housing Minister Phil Twyford's portfolio, as the Prime Minister announced a Cabinet reshuffle this week.

Jacinda Arderm said today the reshuffle would be announced on Thursday.

"I talk with colleagues who are involved… they're my decisions. I consider them to be relatively minor," she told media today.

However, 1 NEWS understands that did not rule out Phil Twyford losing his position as Housing Minister.

"He has done an incredible job," Ms Ardern said of her Minister today. "It’s a very difficult area of government… it’s not been easy."