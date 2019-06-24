TODAY |

Question mark hangs over Phil Twyford's Housing portfolio

1 NEWS
A question mark hangs over Housing Minister Phil Twyford's portfolio, as the Prime Minister announced a Cabinet reshuffle this week. 

Jacinda Arderm said today the reshuffle would be announced on Thursday.

"I talk with colleagues who are involved… they're my decisions. I consider them to be relatively minor," she told media today. 

However, 1 NEWS understands that did not rule out Phil Twyford losing his position as Housing Minister. 

"He has done an incredible job," Ms Ardern said of her Minister today. "It’s a very difficult area of government… it’s not been easy."

When asked today if still wanted to be the Minister responsible for KiwiBuild, Mr Twyford said, "like all Ministers,  I serve at the pleasure of the Prime Minister". He directed questions to Ms Ardern. 

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay has this analysis.
