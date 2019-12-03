Question to be asked in 2020 cannabis legalisation referendum revealed

Details of the cannabis referendum including the question New Zealanders will have to answer have been revealed at Parliament this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Voters will be asked: "Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?" and they will have to give a yes or no answer.

The referendum will take place at the 2020 General Election, as well as a referendum question on legalising euthanasia.

The question for that referendum will be a similar yes or no question, asking "Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2017 coming into force?"

A draft copy of the bill has also been released outlining how the proposed new law could work.

The purchase age, as well as the legal age of use, would be 20.

People would be able to grow a small amount themselves - two plants per person with a maximum of four plants per household.

Licensed premises would be allowed to sell cannabis, but it could only be consumed on site or in a private residence.

Consumption in public places would be prohibited, and online or remote sales of cannabis would not be allowed.

There would be a ban on advertising of cannabis products, although limited marketing will be allowed - for example, brands of companies on products.

In order for the referendum to be effective, the Government says the public will need to know what will happen afterwards - a 'No' vote would mean continuation of the status quo.

In the event of a 'Yes' vote, the parties making up the Government have committed to honouring voters' choice at the referendum.