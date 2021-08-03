Queenstown's TSS Earnslaw gets a winter makeover

Lake Wakatipu's TSS Earnslaw has been out of the public eye and off the water for a couple of months this winter so she could have a good old makeover.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Post this pamper session, Seven Sharp were invited to visit with the 108-year-old lady back in her favourite spot, heading across the lake with a full head of steam.

The only commercial passenger-carrying coal-fired steamship in the Southern Hemisphere made it back on the water yesterday.

The annual upgrade for the iconic Queenstown ship is mainly for maintenance, but each year the Earnslaw's owners, Real Journeys, go further.

TSS Earnslaw Source: Seven Sharp

This year it’s been about strengthening the hull, refurbishing the crew quarters, upgrading the wiring, and installing new, but replica, lifeboats.

It’s cost $1 million to build longevity into the much-loved vessel.

Passengers were welcomed back onto the ship yesterday afternoon.