Queenstown's Shotover Jet reopens with a roar

The sound of screams and jet engines is once again filling the canyons around Queenstown, as some of its most well-known tourist attractions open back up.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After months of waiting, the excitement is as real for the operators as it is for the visitors.

Shotover Jet senior driver Nick Simpson is looking forward to putting smiles on peoples’ faces again.

“It’s quite emotional. All I’ve wanted to do for some time now is go jet boating,” he told 1 NEWS.

It comes as Shotover Jet owner, Ngāi Tahu Holdings, mothballed nearly all its attractions while in lockdown, seeing around 300 jobs go.

Its Huka Falls Jet and the Tekapo Dark Sky Project are running again, but the company's pulled the plug on a planned hot pools project in Queenstown.