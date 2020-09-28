TODAY |

Queenstowners take snowboarding to the streets, revelling in 'best snowfall yet'

A cold front has blanketed Queenstown with snow and transformed the resort town into a winter wonderland today in the midst of spring. 

One woman said it was the “best snowfall” of this year’s season. Source: 1 NEWS

Snow showers and brisk southerlies were predicted for Queenstown today, according to MetService, with a chilly overnight low of -3 degrees expected. 

Earlier falls closed Queenstown Airport and disrupted flights into town on the first Monday of the school holidays.

But, all flights have since resumed and it hasn't stopped most from getting outside and having fun.

Video shows many outside revelling in the fresh snow fall.

Some have even taken their snowboards out to hit the slopes... or the streets.

One woman who had been in Queenstown for the winter season told 1 NEWS it was the "best snowfall" she had seen there to date.

MetService says the snowfall is due to an active cold front moving across the South Island today, preceded by a strong northwest flow and followed by a change to cold strong southwesterlies.

The significant cold outbreak has seen snow down to low levels in many parts of the South Island and severe gales across central New Zealand.

Heavy snow watches remain in place for northern Southland, Central Otago, Dunedin, Westland north of Arthur's Pass, Buller and Nelson west of Takaka.  

