Queenstown woman sets new record for running the length of New Zealand

A Queenstown nurse has become the fastest woman to run the length of the country, in 57 days and 12 hours.

Brooke Thomas on the Te Araroa trail. Source: rnz.co.nz

Brooke Thomas crossed the finish line of the Te Araroa trail in Bluff last night, after covering more than 3006 kilometres.

She beat the previous record by a week and fundraised $22,000 for the HeartKids charity.

Thomas has a pacemaker and said she wanted to test her limits.

She said her achievement had not sunk in yet, but it had been strange to have a relaxed day today after weeks of hard work.

"It's such an adventure, and I'm just so excited that I finally got to do it. I'm sure it's going to hit home over the next couple of days, when things slow down a bit. It's been amazing."

Thomas said the rough trail made created many challenging moments.

"Navigation isn't always and you're over pretty high mountain climbs, but I had a fair amount of time on my own to think about what it is that drives me, and the answer that keeps coming up is: whenever it felt tough - keeping it in perspective, I'm not at war, I'm not struggling in a hospital bed, I'm just out doing something I've chosen to do and love doing."

