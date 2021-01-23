Queenstown woman sets new record for running the length of New Zealand

A Queenstown nurse has become the fastest woman to run the length of the country, in 57 days and 12 hours.

Brooke Thomas on the Te Araroa trail. Source: rnz.co.nz

Brooke Thomas crossed the finish line of the Te Araroa trail in Bluff last night, after covering more than 3006 kilometres.

She beat the previous record by a week and fundraised $22,000 for the HeartKids charity.

Thomas has a pacemaker and said she wanted to test her limits.

She said her achievement had not sunk in yet, but it had been strange to have a relaxed day today after weeks of hard work.

"It's such an adventure, and I'm just so excited that I finally got to do it. I'm sure it's going to hit home over the next couple of days, when things slow down a bit. It's been amazing."

Thomas said the rough trail made created many challenging moments.