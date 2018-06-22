TODAY |

Queenstown Winterfest kicks off in style as it celebrates 45th anniversary

The biggest winter celebration in the country, Queenstown's Winterfest, kicked off down south today.

This year the four-day festival is celebrating its 45th birthday.

"It was just a couple of Queenstowners getting together saying 'let's have a party', and look what it's become," Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult told 1 NEWS.

As John McKenzie reports, every man, woman and their dog showed up on the mountain. Source: 1 NEWS

Last year Winterfest attracted more than 45,000 visitors who spent $4.5 million during their stay.

It's hoped with bigger acts, and some old favourites, the festival will bring in even more cash to the tourist town this year.

1 NEWS reporter Jess Cartwright has this report. Source: 1 NEWS
