Queenstown Winterfest kicks off in style as it celebrates 45th anniversary

The biggest winter celebration in the country, Queenstown's Winterfest, kicked off down south today.

This year the four-day festival is celebrating its 45th birthday.

"It was just a couple of Queenstowners getting together saying 'let's have a party', and look what it's become," Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult told 1 NEWS.

Last year Winterfest attracted more than 45,000 visitors who spent $4.5 million during their stay.