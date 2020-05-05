TODAY |

Queenstown welfare hub to open next week as job losses pile up

Queenstown support services say they need a welfare hub more than ever as job losses continue to pile up.

Thousands of people have already sought welfare support.

Work is already underway to transform Queenstown's event centre into a welfare hub.

Community support agency Happiness House manager Robyn Francis said it was expected to be a one-stop shop for social support and key government departments.

While there were still details yet to be ironed out, she was optimistic about the role it could play in the community.

READ MORE
Broke, empty paradise: What happens to Queenstown when the tourism dollars disappear?

"We need to hit the ground running," Francis said.

Last month, Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult predicted unemployment is likely to reach 25 to 30 percent.

Local support services met on Wednesday to discuss plans for the hub with representatives from Queenstown Lakes District Council.

The council has done a lot of hard work, but she'd like to see government departments front up to the community and have a presence at the hub, Francis said.

The hub is expected to open next week.

