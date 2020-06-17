Queenstown touted as quarantine hub for returning international students

Queenstown is being touted as a possible quarantine hub for international students returning to New Zealand.

The Southern Institute of Technology is pushing for the picturesque town to accommodate students during their managed isolation.

Mayor Jim Boult supported the idea, but said there must be a strict testing system in place to keep the district and New Zealanders safe.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins told TVNZ’s Q&A programme last month international tertiary students were important to help get the economy going and he wants to get them back “as quickly as we can”.