TODAY |

Queenstown taxi drivers ordered off road with 'potential fatigue' in police blitz

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Transport

Three taxi drivers were ordered off the road because of potential fatigue and log book issues during a police blitz in Queenstown one night last week.

Police have revealed they stopped and checked 33 taxi drivers in the tourist town last Thursday night and say three had to be put off the road due to potential fatigue and log book issues.

Senior Sergeant McRandle says this is a basic safety issue - if you’ve been driving for more than 13 hours, you need to stop and have 10 hours rest. 

Impairment has a huge impact on your ability to drive safely, he says.

“We want people to enjoy their time in our region and to be safe while they’re travelling in passenger vehicles.”

Police and New Zealand Transport Agency staff also inspected tour operators and passenger vehicles going to and from the ski fields over the weekend.

There were 141 drivers stopped for vehicle inspections, as well as log book checks and other prevention checks.

“Although the majority of vehicles seen and drivers spoken to were complying with the relevant legislation, there were still some who were not, and we will be following up alongside police in applicable cases," said Kelvin Lloyd, NZTA Manager Road Compliance Southern.

Senior Sergeant McRandle says while the ski field operators were found to be performing really well, "unfortunately we identified issues with 12 other operators".

The most common issue was log book-related, which is what helps manage fatigue and rest breaks accurately, he says.

“We know that lack of sleep and burning the candle at both ends can be a disaster waiting to happen when behind the wheel of a vehicle.

“Our officers have to attend terrible crash scenes where fatigue has led to death or serious injury. 

"That extra hour or two behind the wheel is just not worth it."

Queenstown (file picture).
Queenstown (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Napier courtroom evacuated as Mongrel Mob member swings at officer upon sentencing
2
Crime on the rise in South Auckland: 'Honestly speaking it is scary'
3
Squire's Highlanders teammate says he wants to see the flanker on the plane to Japan.
'The All Blacks will need a guy like him' – Liam Squire's potential return excites Josh Ioane
4
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
5
Shannon Lenz and Tom Whitehead at first mistook the giant, floating rock for whale poop.
Sailors shocked by 'pumice raft' the size of 20,000 football fields drifting through Pacific Ocean
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:38
The Government has announced a "fairer" system to deal with MPs' pay.

Iain Lees-Galloway hopes taxpayers see salary of 'around $295k' as good value, with MPs' pay in the spotlight
01:46
The Prime Minister says there is a widening gap of inequality in New Zealand.

Government announces bill to prevent 'unacceptably high' MP pay rises in the future
00:44
The $150,000 donation was made by a Chinese businessman back in 2016.

$150k donation to National was 'outside the spirit of the law', PM Jacinda Ardern says
02:22
First exposed by ex-cyclone Fehi last year, large chunks of earth have eroded over the past three days at the Hector landfill.

Concern for 'pending environmental disaster' as high tides expected near West Coast landfill