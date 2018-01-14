 

Queenstown skydive company reopens after fatal accident

The Queenstown-based skydiving company NZONE has resumed skydiving operations and commercial activity following the tragic tandem skydive incident that happened last Wednesday.

NZONE said it was launching an internal review after the accident, which left an American tourist dead.
Tyler Nii from California is missing presumed dead after a jump with a instructor went wrong.

The pair landed in Lake Wakatipu at high speed. 

A recovery operation is still in place to retrieve Mr Nii's body. 

NZONE Skydive was New Zealand’s first tandem skydive operation and the company now employs approximately 65 highly qualified staff and have taken over 300,000 passengers tandem skydiving.

The company voluntarily suspended operations but after consultation with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are now open for bookings and continuing to operate.

NZONE Skydive Executive Director Anthony Ritter said: "This is a small but very important first step in beginning the healing process. I would like to again express my heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and acknowledge the support of the wider skydiving community and the close-knit city of Queenstown during this difficult time.

"Queenstown is the adventure tourism capital of the Southern Hemisphere and we know how important skydiving is to the vibrancy of this unique city. In that regard, we’re pleased to say that after taking advice from the regulators, staff, crew and the local community, we have resumed operations." 

