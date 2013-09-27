Queenstown police seek man after woman grabbed on way home from work

Police are searching for a man in Queenstown who grabbed a woman as she walked home from work on Sunday.

Police cap Source: 1 NEWS

The woman was walking past the phone boxes near the Night and Day store on Camp Street about midnight when she was propositioned by a man, Police said.

He then followed her on Hotops Rise before grabbing her as she walked past Queenstown Resort College.

The woman verbally challenged him and he ran off back towards Camp Street.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall, and was a caucasian man of slim build with blonde hair.

He was wearing tan-coloured pants and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Lisa Watt at Queenstown Police on 03 441 1600.