Queenstown measles count rises to seven

The country’s measles count is on the rise, with more cases confirmed in Queenstown.

To date, the number of cases nationwide sits at 991.

Three further measles cases have been confirmed in the Queenstown region, bringing the total number of cases confirmed since August 7 to seven.



In a statement Southern DHB says one person with measles flew from Tauranga to Auckland on Air New Zealand flight 8134, and Auckland to Queenstown on Air New Zealand 635 on August 30.

The other two are ski and snowboard instructors with NZ Ski, a company that manages several ski fields in the region.

The DHB says the locations where these cases were known to be infectious with measles include the ski fields and multiple locations in Wakatipu/Queenstown area since August 28..

Paul Anderson, NZSki CEO, says the company has been following Southern District Health Board (SDHB) advice to minimise the spread of the measles virus in Queenstown.

"The staff who have tested positive to the measles virus have been isolated and any staff with potential symptoms are not permitted to work until they receive clearance from the SDHB," he says.

"The SDHB has been proactive in making vaccines available to staff who may not have been vaccinated and we are assisting the SDHB to co-ordinate these clinics.

"NZSki is communicating with upcoming school groups who may be attending the ski area to ensure parents of unvaccinated children especially are aware," Mr Anderson says.



Remarkables Ski field is a particular area of concern according the Southern DHB which is encouraging unvaccinated people to get their immunisations and to stay away from the area if they have symptoms of the illness.

Meanwhile, of the total number of measles cases confirmed, 821 of these are in the Auckland region.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ramped up immunisation efforts in the Auckland region where the outbreak is centralised.