Queenstown mayor welcomes trans-Tasman bubble as 'saviour' of tourist town

The first trans-Tasman flight to Queenstown today is being described as the “saviour” of the town by its mayor.

While many of today's first arrivals following the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble are visiting friends or family, some were arriving for a holiday.

“This is the saviour for the town commercially things were getting really rough as everybody knows,” Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult sais.

The flight was just over half full, with 100, mainly Kiwi passengers onboard.

Among them were Alex and Tram Andric from Canberra, who were arriving for their honeymoon after getting married on Saturday.

“We were wanting to come to NZ actually for a while and it was just perfect timing.”