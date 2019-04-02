TODAY |

Queenstown man charged with drink driving offence after crash left German tourist badly injured

A man has been charged with drink driving after a crash three months ago that left a German tourist in a critical condition with serious head injuries.

Queenstown police made an arrest today in relation to the crash on Gorge Road on March 13.

A 26-year-old Queenstown man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

The woman has since recovered enough to return to Germany with her family, who travelled to New Zealand to support her, police said in a statement. 

The man will appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday.

