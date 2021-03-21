Queenstown jet boat company cleared to resume trips after yesterday's crash

The Queenstown jet boat company involved in yesterday's crash on Shotover River, KJet, has resumed trips after being cleared by Maritime New Zealand today.

A passenger kept in overnight for observation at the Queenstown Lakes District Hospital has been released this afternoon, while the driver of the jet boat was released from hospital yesterday. The remaining 10 passengers were uninjured, according to a statement from KJet.

It comes after a helicopter was sent to the scene when the KJet jet boat crashed at around 11.40am yesterday, with 10 passengers and a driver on board at the time.

"As always, KJet prioritises the health and safety of its passengers and drivers. As such it is continuing to fully support the passengers on yesterday’s trip and their family and friends, as well as the driver involved in the incident," KJet says.

"The senior driver involved in the incident has been employed by KJet since 2014 and has logged over 1000 driving hours."