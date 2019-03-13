TODAY |

Queenstown, Invercargill ruled out as locations for Covid-19 managed isolation facilities

Source: 

The Government has ruled out Queenstown and Invercargill as locations for managed isolation facilities.

Source: istock.com

Speaking to media, the minister responsible for managed isolation facilities and quarantine, Megan Woods, confirmed after visits to those towns yesterday it has been decided they are inappropriate for isolation facilities.

Woods says they are still assessing whether New Zealanders returning from overseas can complete their two-weeks managed isolation in Dunedin.

The Minister and Air Commodore Darryn Webb have been visiting Dunedin today.

The Southern District Health Board had made it clear it would prefer if Queenstown wasn't used for quarantine facilities.

Plans for isolating people in Queenstown needed to be bulletproof if they were going to be backed, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult had said.

There are managed isolation facilities in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dunedin and Otago
