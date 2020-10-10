Queenstown hosts latest event to match job seekers and employers

The third speed-dating type event to match potential workers with potential employers took place in Queenstown this afternoon.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan. Source: rnz.co.nz

The Clutha District Council led initiative is supported with funding from the Mayors' Task Force for Jobs Community Recovery Programme and aims to get people into jobs.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan recognised Queenstown workers were losing jobs whereas employers in other parts of the Otago region were needing workers.

Dubbed 'jobbortunities', the event invites job seekers to meet with employers who are in need of workers.

The first two events were held in Balclutha and the University of Otago respectively. Around 400 students came looking for work that day.

Community Recovery Programme coordinator Ruth Carraway said around 300 job seekers came through the doors today in Queenstown at the concluding event.

Employers were present as well as education and training providers with different opportunities available.

With around 8000 possible jobs on the table the organisers are hopeful the roles will be filled, and Carraway hopes to know by next week how many people were able to secure work from these events.

Other issues facing the region are the limitations on certain working visa restrictions.

Cadogan said the treatment of some foreign nationals in the country is not the New Zealand way.

He believes something needs to change given the number of jobs that need to be filled in the region.

"We saw 70 or 80 young ones predominantly, from all over the world, that have come here, we've accepted them as our guests, and now it's like, okay - we won't let you work, we won't let you keep your inner strength, we know you haven't got the ability to go home, and we'll just turn a blind eye to it.

"That's not the New Zealand way, and I'm sure that if any New Zealanders saw the stress these young people were under, they would have to re-evaluate the approach that we have at the moment to so many of our foreign nationals that actually were proven today they are needed to keep the momentum of our economy going."

Cadogan said he understands people throughout the region might be feeling desperate and wants to create opportunities for meetings to occur which could create employment.