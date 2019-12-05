Queenstown high school students stranded on Otago camp by flood get airlifted back to school

Sixteen Wakatipu High School students stranded on a school camp following heavy rain have been airlifted back to their school in Queenstown.



Students were able to walk from the remote 16-Mile Hut in Otago out to the flood-damaged Branches Road before being collected by four-wheel drive vehicles, 1 NEWS understands.

Staff and students attend a safety briefing at 16-Mile Hut in Otago. Source: Facebook / Wakatipu High School Queenstown

Around 40 students have already been airlifted back to the school, with another 140 expected to leave the campgrounds by this afternoon, according to Stuff.



It comes as heavy rain sent both Lake Wanaka and Lake Wakatipu above the high lake-level threshold, with emergency teams are on standby to help should levels get higher.

"16-Mile Camp students are all out and back at school," Wakatipu High School said on Facebook.

"Huge thanks to Henry Van Asch & Phillip Rive, & Tim Barke & pilots of Helicopter Line who have supported us to make this happen - amazing community support!"

Wanaka businesses have since been asked to consider closing ahead of a sewer system shutdown at 4pm. It's hoped the move will prevent sewage from entering the lakes.