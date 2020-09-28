Queenstown flights grounded after town blanketed in snow

Flights in and out of Queenstown Airport and been grounded after the area in central Otago was blanketed in snow this morning.

Queenstown Airport. Source: 1 NEWS

The heavy snow forced the closure of the airport and disrupted flights on the first Monday of the school holidays.

"Runway clearing is currently in progress and flights have been cancelled until further notice. The snow is expected all day and is continuing to fall heavily," the airport wrote on Twitter.

Queenstown had three to four centimetres of snow this morning, a MetService spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

There was also snowfall down to sea level in Dunedin and on Stewart Island while on the West Coast, snow fell to 200m.

The view across the Queenstown Rec Grounds . Source: QLDC

The snow eased through the morning bit is forecast to continue this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Streets across the region were blanketed in snow. Source: QLDC.