Queenstown family 'pretty lucky' they weren't outside when car 'came flying over the retaining wall'

A Queenstown man is thankful he and his family were not outside when a car crashed over their property's retaining wall and landed right where they usually sit and relax.

A woman was taken to hospital with injuries after the car she was driving crashed over the seven-metre-high wall into the young family's property at Arthur's Point about midday today.

Resident Thomas Van Den Berg told 1 NEWS he was in the back room when he heard a big crash.

"And then it looks like this car came flying over the retaining wall and parked within a foot of the house, upside down," he said.

"That's where we usually sit and relax and hang out with the baby and the wife. So yeah, it's pretty lucky that we weren't there. It is scary."

Mr Van Den Berg said there was no damage done to the house, just the climbing wall he had built, but he can fix that.