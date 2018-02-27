 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Queenstown family 'pretty lucky' they weren't outside when car 'came flying over the retaining wall'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Queenstown man is thankful he and his family were not outside when a car crashed over their property's retaining wall and landed right where they usually sit and relax.

A woman has been taken to hospital, but it could have been so much worse for Thomas Van Den Berg and his family.
Source: Supplied

A woman was taken to hospital with injuries after the car she was driving crashed over the seven-metre-high wall into the young family's property at Arthur's Point about midday today.

Resident Thomas Van Den Berg told 1 NEWS he was in the back room when he heard a big crash.

"And then it looks like this car came flying over the retaining wall and parked within a foot of the house, upside down," he said.

"That's where we usually sit and relax and hang out with the baby and the wife. So yeah, it's pretty lucky that we weren't there. It is scary."

Mr Van Den Berg said there was no damage done to the house, just the climbing wall he had built, but he can fix that. 

He and his wife pulled the driver out of the upside down car. 

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

02:30
2

Simon Bridges clashes with PM over regions in first Question Time as National leader

00:16
3
Police say they are investigating "a disgusting act of violence toward a young woman" at Creekfest on Saturday.

Graphic warning: Two young women kick and punch another in 'disgusting act of violence' at family friendly event in Porirua

4
Simon Bridges

LIVE: 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford speaks with new National Party leader Simon Bridges

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 327692053

Varnish cache server

02:30

Simon Bridges clashes with PM over regions in first Question Time as National leader

The 56-member caucus met for a secret ballot to elect a new leader this morning.

00:15
The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre earlier this month.

President Trump says he would have run into Florida shooting ‘even if I didn’t have a weapon’

The US President is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman.

01:35
Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes teenage Winter Olympics heroes at Auckland Airport after double-bronze medal success

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

01:33

Winston Peters given newly-revived ministerial role of nuclear disarmament

"The greatest challenge we have today comes from North Korea, situated right here in our region," Jacinda Ardern said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 