Queenstown cracks down on freedom camping at two popular sites

Jess Cartwright 

1 NEWS Reporter

Queenstown's cracking down on freedom campers after a summer of "careless travellers" disrespecting the tourist town.

The council is banning freedom campers from Lake Hayes reserve and the Shotover delta.
Source: 1 NEWS

The freedom camping control bylaw will ban campers from two popular sites, Lake Hayes reserve and the Shotover Delta.

The council's also considering harsher penalties on the Wanaka lakefront, where freedom campers are already banned, such as increased clamping of vehicles and turning off the free WiFi at night.

"We just can't sit back and watch it be overused and spoilt," said Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult.

The hard-line approach comes after increasing reports of defecation and littering from campers. More than 6,000 locals signed a petition in less than a week asking the council to take action against freedom campers.

However the council is looking to expand another freedom camping site near the Shotover Bridge as an alternative, where they also plan to put in toilet facilities.

"Despite what some locals have asked for we're not able to put a blanket ban on freedom camping in the district, nor would we want to," said Mr Boult. "But we can aim to manage it better."

The bans at Lake Hayes and Shotover Delta are expected to begin in the next few weeks.

Jess Cartwright

