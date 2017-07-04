Queenstown cop taking town's alarming drink driving number personally: 'Sometimes I feel like it's a reflection on us'

Queenstown has the unenviable title of an increasing number of drink driving convictions each year, and it's bucking the national trend.

Depending on how you look at it, the town either has a very vigilant police force, or a very irresponsible motoring community.

One thing's for sure, Police Sergeant Chris Brooks takes Queenstown's drunk driving numbers personally.

"Sometimes I feel like it's a reflection on us that we're not doing our job properly," Sergeant Brooks said.

"It's a bit like fishing sometimes in this town. The more we put our hook in the water, the more we catch.

"The whole team within this area are very motivated and enthusiastic."

Joining the fight to change attitudes to drink driving within Queenstown is the local media, The Mountain Scene newspaper.

The Mountain Scene is publishing the name of every person convicted of drink driving in the city of Queenstown on their front page.