Queenstown cop receives knife wounds after chasing man acting suspiciously at camp ground

A Queenstown police officer suffered cuts to his arm after chasing a man who was acting suspiciously at a camp ground last night.

Police say they were called to the Mann Street Campground around 11.30pm on an unrelated matter, when one of the attending officers spotted a man behaving suspiciously outside a cabin close by.

The officer approached the man who immediately fled on foot, refusing orders to stop.

The officer managed to grab the man’s arm as he climbed over a fence on Thompson Street above Brunswick Street, dislodging a knife from the man’s grip.

The man then fell down the other side of the fence onto Brunswick Street and fled towards the Queenstown CBD.

After returning to the police vehicle the officer realised he had received two large lacerations to his arm, and returned to the fence to find a large kitchen knife left behind.

The officer received eight stitches.

The alleged offender is described as being 170-180cm tall and was wearing a dark beanie, a dark long-sleeved hoodie and dark pants.