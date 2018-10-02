Queenstown Airport to suspend all international services from the end of March due to coronavirus

Queenstown Airport is suspending its international services from the end of March and will only be operating on reduced domestic flights.

Source: 1 NEWS

Queenstown Airport made the announcement in a statement today, off the back of announcements from Queenstown Airport’s four partner airlines – Air New Zealand, Qantas and Jetstar, and Virgin Australia - over the past three days.

The airport said current flight information can be accessed via the Queenstown Airport website and schedule changes are updated daily.

It comes as the New Zealand Government today announced that the country's borders will close from 11:59pm tonight to non-residents and non-citizens until further notice.

Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) chief executive Colin Keel said that it is an evolving situation.

“This is an extremely difficult time for QAC, the airlines, their local ground handlers and the wider airport community.

“More than 700 people work in and around Queenstown Airport - we are a tight-knit community so this is very hard news for us all."

Mr Keel said that understand it is an unprecedented situation.

"Our priority continues to be the health, safety and wellbeing of our people – our staff, airport communities, customers and the wider community.

