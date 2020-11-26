TODAY |

Queensland will open its border to New Zealand tomorrow

Source:  AAP

Queensland will open its border to visitors from New Zealand from tomorrow, in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Aerial Panorama of Brisbane. Source: istock.com

"We are actually opening up to New Zealand from 1am (AEST) tomorrow morning," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today on live television.

Palaszczuk, who's in Canberra for today's national cabinet meeting, said the decision was made on the advice of the state's chief health officer.

"Jeannette Young advised me late last night that New Zealand is good to go," she told Nine's Today show.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the border will open for Victoria and NSW next week. Source: Breakfast

"We are hoping that eventually New Zealand will not have to do that hotel quarantine upon return, and then there would be free-flowing movement between the two (jurisdictions)."

New Zealand
Australia
Travel
Tourism
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Queensland will open its border to New Zealand tomorrow
2
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
3
Taranaki DHB bungle allows cargo ship crew to skip Covid-19 isolation protocols
4
Section of historic Canterbury land returned to Māori following decades of negotiations
5
Jacinda Ardern answers kids' curly Covid questions around Santa's upcoming trip to NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing Dec 11: Northern motorists brace for truck traffic woes
00:27

Manawatū Gorge $620 million highway repair job gets underway

02:47

Severe winds forecast to batter lower North Island, Canterbury High Country
00:17

Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19