Queensland will open its border to New Zealand tomorrow

Queensland will open its border to visitors from New Zealand from tomorrow, in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Aerial Panorama of Brisbane. Source: istock.com

"We are actually opening up to New Zealand from 1am (AEST) tomorrow morning," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today on live television.

Palaszczuk, who's in Canberra for today's national cabinet meeting, said the decision was made on the advice of the state's chief health officer.

"Jeannette Young advised me late last night that New Zealand is good to go," she told Nine's Today show.

