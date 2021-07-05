Queensland, NSW bubble pause remains; green light flights to start Saturday

The trans-Tasman bubble will open back up to Western Australia and Northern Territory from 11.59pm this Friday, while green flights for stranded Kiwis will start from Queensland and New South Wales at the same time.

Jacinda Ardern

The bubble remains paused to Queensland and NSW. All returnees will need negative PCR pre-departure tests within 72 hours of departure.

Those people would have to have not been in a location of interest, are not symptomatic, are not waiting for a Covid test and have not been a close contact.

"The past week has been the most challenging since the bubble was established," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

She said Cabinet had received advice the situation in WA and NT was contained and the pause here could be lifted from July 9 at 11.59pm.

However, the NSW and Queensland pause remains.

"When it comes to reopening with NSW, we have no clear date in mind," Ardern said, adding that so long that extensive restrictions remain in place, the bubble would be paused.

Ardern said Cabinet acknowledged many New Zealanders had been stranded in those states "for some time".

Green flights to allow those people who usually live in New Zealand would begin from 11.59pm July 9.

The pause on Queensland would be reviewed on Wednesday, while NSW is paused for the "near future".

New South Wales is still battling a Delta-Covid outbreak while Sydney remains in lockdown. It recorded 35 new community cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The bubble has partially re-opened today to Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and ACT, with an added requirement for travellers to get a negative PCR pre-departure test prior to flying.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday last week that the Government would look into "green-light" flights for Kiwis stuck in any Australian states where the bubble is still paused post-Tuesday evening.