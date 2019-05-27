With Queen's Birthday sales approaching, will you actually saving money at the till?

With a long weekend coming up, there will no doubt be lots of sales, but are you really getting a better deal?

According to new research from price comparison website Price Spy the answer is no.

After comparing prices in Queen's Birthday and Boxing Day sales to everyday prices, it came up with some shocking statistics.

Fifty per cent of mobile phones could be purchased at the same price as the sales day price on other days of the year.

While 20 per cent of them could be bought even cheaper on non-sales days.

One striking example is the iPhone 8, where the sales day price was $271 more expensive than it was on the cheapest non-sales day.

Price Spy also found that half of game consoles were cheaper on non-sales days.

Dr Bodo Lang from the University of Auckland has a message to consumers before purchasing at an item on sale.

"Price is clearly important but it’s not the only thing you should be thinking of, think of product quality and the service levels that you might get at different retail stores."

He also has some tips on how to make sure you are getting a bargain.