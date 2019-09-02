Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 - the full list

New Zealanders from late Dunedin mayor Dave Cull to singer Hinewehi Mohi, who brought te reo Māori to the world stage, have been granted honours in this year's Queen Birthday Honours. Here is the full list of those receiving accolades.
The New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE for services to ecological research
Ms Judith Anne Kilpatrick, CNZM for services to nursing education
Mrs Hinewehi Mohi, MNZM for services to Māori, music and television
Ms Ruia Mereana Morrison, MBE for services to tennis
Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM)
Mr Michael Grenfell Daniell for services to business, healthcare and governance
Distinguished Professor William Alexander Denny, ONZM for services to medical research
Mr Wayne Thomas Shelford, MBE for services to rugby and the community
Mr Grahame Charles Sydney, ONZM for services to art
Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM)
Dr Evelyn Imelda Coxon for services to Pacific and tertiary education
Mr David Charles Cull for services to local government
Mr Robert Charles Francis, QSO, MBE, JP for services to the community and conservation
Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane for services to education, psychology and Māori
Dr Kevin Raymond Marshall for services to food science and technology
Mr Harry Haerengarangi Mikaere for services to the aquaculture industry and Māori
Mr John Stewart Ombler, QSO for services to the public service
Professor Suzanne Carolyn Purdy for services to audiology and communication science
Professor Emeritus David Eric Richmond for services to health and education
Dr Robert Simon Hearn Rowley for services to paediatric and neonatal care
Dr Maxwell Gilbert Shepherd, JP for services to biotechnology and business
Mr John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher for services to Māori and education
Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM)
Mr Murray Ian Bain for services to tertiary education and digital learning
Mrs Margaret Mary Baker for services to Special Olympics
Ms Carol Ann Beaumont for services to the union movement and women's rights
Mr David Ross Black for services to health
Mr James Anthony Brownlie for services to agriculture and education
Ms Jamie Bull for services to the performing arts and the community
Mr Hugh Jason Paul Canard for services to conservation and paddle sports
Mr Garry Keith Carnachan for services to secondary school sport
Mrs Margaret Agnes Chapman for services to rural women and rural communities
Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera for services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry
Ms Fiona Mary Gower for services to rural women and governance
Dr Anne Denise Guy for services to infant mental health
Mrs Susan Jean Hassall, JP for services to education
Mrs Anne Lynette Hawker, QSM for services to people with disabilities
Professor Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson for services to plant science
Ms Esther Rata Jessop, QSM for services to Māori and to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations
Ms Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp for services to street dance and youth
Mr Robert Henry Ludbrook for services to family law and children's rights
Mrs Mary Joan McFarlane for services to swimming
Dr Benjamin Frank Pittman for services to Māori and art
Miss Fiona Jocelyn Riddell for services to cardiac physiology
Dr Linda Janet Robertson for services to Occupational Therapy and seniors
Itamua Muaiao’omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson for services to women, youth and the Pacific community
Mr Riccardo Michele Salizzo for services to sports media
Mrs Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM for services to the community
Professor Harold John Simpson for services to art education
Ms Darien Ruth Takle for services to the performing arts
Ms Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer for services to Māori and health
Mr Philip Spencer Trusttum for services to art
Mrs Beverley Celia Watson for services to race relations and youth
Mr Bruce William Massy Wills for services to agriculture and the environment
Mr Neil Bernard Woodhams for services to people with Multiple Sclerosis
Honorary Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit
Dr Wolfgang Scholz for services to engineering and metals-based industry
Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)
Ms Lynette Kaye Anderson for services to the zoological industry and conservation
Mr David John Appleyard for services to education
Mr Ryan Jeffrey Archibald for services to hockey
Ms Jane Ross Arnott for services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy
Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora for services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities
Mr Richard Douglas Benge for services to arts accessibility
Ms Danielle Rachelle Bergin, JP for services to the community, particularly the homeless
Mr Murray Frank Binning for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mr Adam Ngawati Blair for services to rugby league
Ms Cynthia Margaret Bowers for services to the community and local government
Mrs Dorothy Joy Burt for services to digital learning
Mrs Catherine Frances Cooney, JP for services to health and the community
Ms Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis for services to conservation and Māori
Mrs Nicola Jane Denholm for services to humanitarian advocacy and photography
Mr Mustafa Ismail Derbashi for services to migrant and refugee communities
Mrs Margaret Ann Dodds for services to special education
Dr Graeme Alexander Downes for services to music and music education
Mr Miles Denis Ellery for services to youth, education and the community
Mr Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP for services to Pacific education
Mrs Kathleen Margaret Farrell for services to netball
Mrs Margaret Marie Farry-Williams for services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising
Dr Michael John Fletcher for services to social and public policy
Dr Janet Seymour Frater for services as a General Practitioner
Mrs Lala Athene Frazer, QSM for services to conservation
Mr Sameer Handa for services to business and New Zealand-India relations
Mr Iqbal Manzoor Haque for services to education governance
Mr Bruce Henry Hart for services to education
Mr Francis William Helps for services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Shireen May Helps for services to wildlife conservation
Mr Michael David Holdsworth for services to Special Olympics
Mrs Margaret Anne Hopkins for services to conservation and the community
Mr Peter Ronald Horne for services to bowls and Paralympic sport
Mrs Sally Anne Jackson, JP for services to special education
Mrs Shirley Diane Kerr for services to mycology
Ms Mary Louise Kisler for services to art history and curation
Mr Hoani Sydney Langsbury for services to conservation
Mrs Shirley Audrey Lanigan for services to nursing
Mr Kenneth Bernard Laurent for services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Susanne Maire Laurent for services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Colleen Janice Lyons for services to netball and education
Dr Peter Alexander Maddison for services to conservation
Mr Posenai Samoa Mavaega for services to Pacific performing arts
Ms Tanya Soliali'i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi’a) for services to Pacific performing arts
Ms Phillis-Jean Meti for services to sport, particularly golf
Mx Mani Bruce Mitchell for services to intersex advocacy and education
Mr Ted Turua Ngataki for services to Māori and the community
Ms Caron Orelowitz for services to podiatry
Mrs Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati for services to music
Ms Janet Louise Peters for services to mental health
Mr Stephen Leslie Phillips, JP for services to seniors and the community
Mrs Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton) for services to medical education, particularly general practice
Ms Tere Veronica Rapley for services to music and television
Ms Maxine Khrona Shortland for services to netball and governance
Mr Robin John Simmons for services to the rail industry
Ms Gina Solomon for services to conservation and governance
Reverend Janice Ellen Stead for services to sport and the community
Ms Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley for services to prisoners' welfare and Māori
Mr Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana for services to Māori and governance
Mrs Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney for services to education, particularly Pacific education
Ms Karen Vercoe for services to governance and sport
Mr Graeme Douglas Watts for services to the community and charity fundraising
Mrs Heather Margaret Williamson, JP for services to netball and the community
Ms Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha for services to health and Māori
Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit
Mrs Louisa Humphry for services to the Kiribati community and culture
Companions of the Queen’s Service Order (QSO)
The Honourable Ruth Suzanne Dyson for services as a Member of Parliament and to people with disabilities
Mrs Michelle Susan Grant for services to victims of sexual violence
Mr David Alan Matthews for services to people with disabilities
Mr Peter Anthony Miskimmin for services to sports governance and public service
Ms Sarah Ann Stuart-Black for services to emergency management
Mrs Heather Leigh Tanguay for services to local government and the community
Queen's Service Medal (QSM)
Ms Carolyn Anne Amos, JP for services to the community
Mr Graeme Rodney Baker for services to the community
Mr Grant Andrew Aaron Baker for services to cricket and the community
Ms Jacquetta Bell for services to the arts and the community
Dr Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP for services to dentistry and local government
Mrs Suzanne Blakely for services to refugees and ESOL education
Mr Bruce Edwin Bold for services to the community
Sergeant Andrew George Brooke for services to Search and Rescue
Mrs Barbara Michelle Cameron for services to the community and local government
Mr Charles Edwin Campbell for services to the performing arts
Mr Grant Kenneth Conaghan for services to Search and Rescue
Mr Kevin Graham Curtis for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mrs Diana Lois Dobson for services to wildlife conservation
Mrs Sonia Elizabeth Edwards for services to historical research and the community
Ms Carol Annette Frost for services to the homeless and prisoner rehabilitation
Dr Derek Clifton Gibbons for services to health
Mr Robert MacGregor Greenfield for services to college football
Mr Neville Henry Jacobsen for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Gary Irving Lang for services to Special Olympics and the community
Mrs Heather Dorothy Lear for services to inclusive education
Mr Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP for services to the community
Miss Judith Elaine Livingston for services to music and the community
Mr Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP for services to health and the community
Mr Habib Ullah Marwat for services to Muslim and ethnic communities
Mrs Yvonne Mavis Officer for services to victim support
Mrs Mila Kim Oh for services to Korean culture and New Zealand-Republic of Korea relations
Ms Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch for services to the community and public service
Reverend Victor Siaosi Pouesi for services to the Samoan community
Miss Anita Ruth Prime for services to youth and the community
Mr Alan John Reekie for services to performing arts governance
Mrs Diana Helen Reid for services to cancer support
Mrs Jannette Leah Riley for services to cancer support and fundraising
Mrs Yvonne Esther Roberts for services to quilting and patchwork craft
Mrs Benita Jane Robinson for services to the community
Mr John Robert Sandison, JP for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mrs Taualoa Lalopua Sanele for services to the union movement and Samoan community
Mr Gregory John Loisel Shelton for services to the community
Mrs Elizabeth Margaret Steel for services to the community
Mrs Vanessa Ann Taylor for services to bowls and the community
Mr Kenneth Terrance Trinder for services to Māori and the community
Mr Paul Eric Tyson for services to sport and the community
Mrs Rachael Anne Utumapu for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer
Mrs Kim Heather Ward for services to the community
Mrs Janice Valida White for services to seniors and people with disabilities
Mr Gordon Wu for services to the Chinese community
New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Serviceman M for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Lieutenant Colonel Adam John Modd, GM for services to the New Zealand Defence Force