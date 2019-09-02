Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 - the full list

New Zealanders from late Dunedin mayor Dave Cull to singer Hinewehi Mohi, who brought te reo Māori to the world stage, have been granted honours in this year's Queen Birthday Honours. Here is the full list of those receiving accolades.

Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull. Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE for services to ecological research

Ms Judith Anne Kilpatrick, CNZM for services to nursing education

Mrs Hinewehi Mohi, MNZM for services to Māori, music and television

Your playlist will load after this ad

read more Hinewehi Mohi, who sang national anthem in te reo Māori at 1999 Rugby World Cup, made a dame

Ms Ruia Mereana Morrison, MBE for services to tennis

read more Māori trailblazer Ruia Morrison receives Damehood for services to tennis

Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM)

Mr Michael Grenfell Daniell for services to business, healthcare and governance

Distinguished Professor William Alexander Denny, ONZM for services to medical research

Mr Wayne Thomas Shelford, MBE for services to rugby and the community

Source: Seven Sharp

read more All Blacks great 'Buck' Shelford exalted with knighthood in Queen's Birthday honours

Mr Grahame Charles Sydney, ONZM for services to art

read more Renowned landscape painter Grahame Sydney knighted for services to art

Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM)

Dr Evelyn Imelda Coxon for services to Pacific and tertiary education

Mr David Charles Cull for services to local government

read more Late Dunedin mayor David Cull made a Companion of the Order of Merit

Mr Robert Charles Francis, QSO, MBE, JP for services to the community and conservation

Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane for services to education, psychology and Māori

Dr Kevin Raymond Marshall for services to food science and technology

Mr Harry Haerengarangi Mikaere for services to the aquaculture industry and Māori

Mr John Stewart Ombler, QSO for services to the public service

Professor Suzanne Carolyn Purdy for services to audiology and communication science

Professor Emeritus David Eric Richmond for services to health and education

Dr Robert Simon Hearn Rowley for services to paediatric and neonatal care

Dr Maxwell Gilbert Shepherd, JP for services to biotechnology and business

Mr John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher for services to Māori and education



Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM)



Mr Murray Ian Bain for services to tertiary education and digital learning

Mrs Margaret Mary Baker for services to Special Olympics

Ms Carol Ann Beaumont for services to the union movement and women's rights

Mr David Ross Black for services to health

Mr James Anthony Brownlie for services to agriculture and education

Ms Jamie Bull for services to the performing arts and the community

Mr Hugh Jason Paul Canard for services to conservation and paddle sports

Mr Garry Keith Carnachan for services to secondary school sport

Mrs Margaret Agnes Chapman for services to rural women and rural communities

Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera for services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry

Ms Fiona Mary Gower for services to rural women and governance

Dr Anne Denise Guy for services to infant mental health

Mrs Susan Jean Hassall, JP for services to education

Mrs Anne Lynette Hawker, QSM for services to people with disabilities

Professor Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson for services to plant science

Ms Esther Rata Jessop, QSM for services to Māori and to New Zealand-United Kingdom relations

Esther and Jeff Jessop. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp for services to street dance and youth

Mr Robert Henry Ludbrook for services to family law and children's rights

Mrs Mary Joan McFarlane for services to swimming

Dr Benjamin Frank Pittman for services to Māori and art

Miss Fiona Jocelyn Riddell for services to cardiac physiology

Dr Linda Janet Robertson for services to Occupational Therapy and seniors

Itamua Muaiao’omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson for services to women, youth and the Pacific community

Mr Riccardo Michele Salizzo for services to sports media

Mrs Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM for services to the community

Professor Harold John Simpson for services to art education

Ms Darien Ruth Takle for services to the performing arts

Ms Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer for services to Māori and health

Mr Philip Spencer Trusttum for services to art

Mrs Beverley Celia Watson for services to race relations and youth

Mr Bruce William Massy Wills for services to agriculture and the environment

Mr Neil Bernard Woodhams for services to people with Multiple Sclerosis

Honorary Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit



Dr Wolfgang Scholz for services to engineering and metals-based industry

Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)



Ms Lynette Kaye Anderson for services to the zoological industry and conservation

Mr David John Appleyard for services to education

Mr Ryan Jeffrey Archibald for services to hockey

Ms Jane Ross Arnott for services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy

Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora for services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities

Mr Richard Douglas Benge for services to arts accessibility

Ms Danielle Rachelle Bergin, JP for services to the community, particularly the homeless

Mr Murray Frank Binning for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr Adam Ngawati Blair for services to rugby league

Adam Blair. Source: Photosport

Ms Cynthia Margaret Bowers for services to the community and local government

Mrs Dorothy Joy Burt for services to digital learning

Mrs Catherine Frances Cooney, JP for services to health and the community

Ms Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis for services to conservation and Māori

Mrs Nicola Jane Denholm for services to humanitarian advocacy and photography

Mr Mustafa Ismail Derbashi for services to migrant and refugee communities

Mrs Margaret Ann Dodds for services to special education

Dr Graeme Alexander Downes for services to music and music education

Mr Miles Denis Ellery for services to youth, education and the community

Mr Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP for services to Pacific education

Mrs Kathleen Margaret Farrell for services to netball

Mrs Margaret Marie Farry-Williams for services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising

Dr Michael John Fletcher for services to social and public policy

Dr Janet Seymour Frater for services as a General Practitioner

Mrs Lala Athene Frazer, QSM for services to conservation

Mr Sameer Handa for services to business and New Zealand-India relations

Mr Iqbal Manzoor Haque for services to education governance

Mr Bruce Henry Hart for services to education

Mr Francis William Helps for services to wildlife conservation

Mrs Shireen May Helps for services to wildlife conservation

Mr Michael David Holdsworth for services to Special Olympics

Mrs Margaret Anne Hopkins for services to conservation and the community

Mr Peter Ronald Horne for services to bowls and Paralympic sport

Mrs Sally Anne Jackson, JP for services to special education

Mrs Shirley Diane Kerr for services to mycology

Ms Mary Louise Kisler for services to art history and curation

Mr Hoani Sydney Langsbury for services to conservation

Mrs Shirley Audrey Lanigan for services to nursing

Mr Kenneth Bernard Laurent for services to wildlife conservation

Mrs Susanne Maire Laurent for services to wildlife conservation

Mrs Colleen Janice Lyons for services to netball and education

Dr Peter Alexander Maddison for services to conservation

Mr Posenai Samoa Mavaega for services to Pacific performing arts

Ms Tanya Soliali'i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi’a) for services to Pacific performing arts

Ms Phillis-Jean Meti for services to sport, particularly golf

Mx Mani Bruce Mitchell for services to intersex advocacy and education

Mr Ted Turua Ngataki for services to Māori and the community

Ms Caron Orelowitz for services to podiatry

Mrs Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati for services to music

Ms Janet Louise Peters for services to mental health

Mr Stephen Leslie Phillips, JP for services to seniors and the community

Mrs Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton) for services to medical education, particularly general practice

Ms Tere Veronica Rapley for services to music and television

Ms Maxine Khrona Shortland for services to netball and governance

Mr Robin John Simmons for services to the rail industry

Ms Gina Solomon for services to conservation and governance

Reverend Janice Ellen Stead for services to sport and the community

Ms Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley for services to prisoners' welfare and Māori

Mr Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana for services to Māori and governance

Mrs Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney for services to education, particularly Pacific education

Ms Karen Vercoe for services to governance and sport

Mr Graeme Douglas Watts for services to the community and charity fundraising

Mrs Heather Margaret Williamson, JP for services to netball and the community

Ms Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha for services to health and Māori

Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Mrs Louisa Humphry for services to the Kiribati community and culture

Companions of the Queen’s Service Order (QSO)



The Honourable Ruth Suzanne Dyson for services as a Member of Parliament and to people with disabilities

Mrs Michelle Susan Grant for services to victims of sexual violence

Mr David Alan Matthews for services to people with disabilities

Mr Peter Anthony Miskimmin for services to sports governance and public service

Ms Sarah Ann Stuart-Black for services to emergency management

Mrs Heather Leigh Tanguay for services to local government and the community

Queen's Service Medal (QSM)

Ms Carolyn Anne Amos, JP for services to the community

Mr Graeme Rodney Baker for services to the community

Mr Grant Andrew Aaron Baker for services to cricket and the community

Ms Jacquetta Bell for services to the arts and the community

Dr Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP for services to dentistry and local government

Mrs Suzanne Blakely for services to refugees and ESOL education

Mr Bruce Edwin Bold for services to the community

Sergeant Andrew George Brooke for services to Search and Rescue

Mrs Barbara Michelle Cameron for services to the community and local government

Mr Charles Edwin Campbell for services to the performing arts

Mr Grant Kenneth Conaghan for services to Search and Rescue

Mr Kevin Graham Curtis for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mrs Diana Lois Dobson for services to wildlife conservation

Mrs Sonia Elizabeth Edwards for services to historical research and the community

Ms Carol Annette Frost for services to the homeless and prisoner rehabilitation

Dr Derek Clifton Gibbons for services to health

Mr Robert MacGregor Greenfield for services to college football

Mr Neville Henry Jacobsen for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Gary Irving Lang for services to Special Olympics and the community

Mrs Heather Dorothy Lear for services to inclusive education

Mr Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP for services to the community

Miss Judith Elaine Livingston for services to music and the community

Mr Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP for services to health and the community

Mr Habib Ullah Marwat for services to Muslim and ethnic communities

Mrs Yvonne Mavis Officer for services to victim support

Mrs Mila Kim Oh for services to Korean culture and New Zealand-Republic of Korea relations

Ms Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch for services to the community and public service

Reverend Victor Siaosi Pouesi for services to the Samoan community

Miss Anita Ruth Prime for services to youth and the community

Mr Alan John Reekie for services to performing arts governance

Mrs Diana Helen Reid for services to cancer support

Mrs Jannette Leah Riley for services to cancer support and fundraising

Mrs Yvonne Esther Roberts for services to quilting and patchwork craft

Mrs Benita Jane Robinson for services to the community

Mr John Robert Sandison, JP for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mrs Taualoa Lalopua Sanele for services to the union movement and Samoan community

Mr Gregory John Loisel Shelton for services to the community

Mrs Elizabeth Margaret Steel for services to the community

Mrs Vanessa Ann Taylor for services to bowls and the community

Mr Kenneth Terrance Trinder for services to Māori and the community

Mr Paul Eric Tyson for services to sport and the community

Mrs Rachael Anne Utumapu for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer

Mrs Kim Heather Ward for services to the community

Mrs Janice Valida White for services to seniors and people with disabilities

Mr Gordon Wu for services to the Chinese community

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Serviceman M for services to the New Zealand Defence Force