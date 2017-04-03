Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

The New Zealand Order of Merit

DNZM

Source: 1 NEWS

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Ms Catherine Alice Healy

For services to the rights of sex workers

The Honourable Luamanuvao Winifred Alexandra Laban, QSO

For services to education and the Pacific community

Emeritus Professor Charmian Jocelyn O'Connor, CBE, JP

For services to education and chemistry

Ms Julie Bethridge Topp, MNZM

For services to entertainment

Ms Lynda Bethridge Topp, MNZM

For services to entertainment

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Mr Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby, ONZM, MBE

For services to Māori

The Right Honourable Simon William English

For services to the State

Mr John Edward Rowles, OBE

For services to entertainment

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Ms Elizabeth Margaret Bang, MNZM, JP

For services to health, women and the community

Ms Kristine Robyn Bartlett

For services to equal pay advocacy

Mr Richard Andrew Griffin

For services to broadcasting and the media industry

Mr Kenneth Nigel Hampton, OBE, QC

For services to the law

Mr William Bryce Johnson

For services to conservation and the environment

Dr Amanda Margaret Meredith Oakley

For services to dermatology

Mrs Faye Patricia Sumner

For services to the medical technology sector

Mr Barry Charles Thomas

For services to tourism and business

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Ms Fiona Kathryn Allan

For services to Paralympic sport

Ms Kathleen Marie Baker

For services to lifesaving and swimming

Professor Spencer Wynyard Beasley

For services to paediatrics

Mr Philip Alexander Te-Aorangi Bell

For services to music

Mr Geoffrey Scott Blanks

For services to comedy

Mrs Christine Barney Arihia Brears

For services to Māori and health

Ms Timua Te Puhi Kai Ariki Brennan

For services to music and Māori performing arts

Mr Matutaera Te Nana Clendon

For services to Māori

Mr Roger Lindsey Donaldson

For services to film

Ms Fiaoo Faamausili

For services to rugby

Mrs Tracey Anne Fear

For services to netball

Mr Dallas Fisher

For services to business, philanthropy and sport

Mrs Gillian Margaret Gemming

For services to hockey

Ms Briar Grace-Smith

For services to theatre, film and television

Ms Jacqueline Grant, MNZM

For services to the community

Mr Rodger Phillip George Haines, QC

For services to refugee and human rights law

Mrs Kirsten Louise Hellier

For services to sport, particularly athletics

Dr Gordon Phillip Hosking

For services to conservation

Ms Rhonda Violet Marion Hyde

For services to media technology, television and film

Mr Richard James Jeffery

For services to governance and the community

Mr Robert James Kerridge, MNZM, KStJ, JP

For services to animal welfare and governance

Ms Annabel Rose Langbein

For services as a food writer

Emeritus Professor Helen May Leach

For services to culinary anthropology

Mr Peter John Lorimer

For services to the State

Professor Robert Matthew Love

For services to dentistry

Ms Nina Catharine Nawalowalo

For services to theatre and Pacific culture

Mrs Carol Ann Ngawati

For services to sport, education and Māori

Mr Andrew Clifton Nicholson

For services to equestrian sport

Associate Professor Michael Anthony O'Brien

For services to social policy and education

Mr Larry George Parr

For services to film and television

Ms Caren Jane Rangi

For services to the Pacific community and governance

Mr Desma Kemp Ratima, JP

For services to Māori

Archdeacon Tikituterangi Raumati

For services to Māori and the community

Professor Nicola Mary Shadbolt

For services to agribusiness

Mr Roger Norman Shepherd

For services to the music industry

Mr Graeme John Titcombe

For services to the home support sector and the community

Ms Katrina Todd

For services to dance

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Mr Clive Alan Akers

For services to rugby and historical research

Mr Ian George Begbie

For services to aviation and motorsport

Ms Marian Theresa Burns

For services to music

Ms Kristina Cavit

For services to youth and the community

Dr Deborah Ann Challinor

For services to literature and historical research

Ms Catherine Anne Chappell

For services to contemporary dance

Mr Brian Eric Clarke

For services to the State

Ms Jacqueline Emma Clarke

For services to the entertainment industry

Squadron Leader Peter Anthony Cochran

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Associate Professor Bronwen Jane Connor

For services to the treatment of neurological disorders

Ms Dianne Eileen Daniels

For services to digital literacy education

Dr Judith Anne Davey

For services to seniors

Mr Andrew Kerry Dellaca, JP

For services to children and sports governance

Associate Professor Janet Lynn Fanslow

For services to the research and prevention of family violence

Ms Ainsley Amohaere Gardiner

For services to film and television

Dr Sharon Ellen Barcello Gemmell, JP

For services to Māori and education

Ms Leanne Graham

For services to the software industry

Mr Matthew Chadlow Hall

For services to conservation and fishing

Mrs Sheran Pauline Hancock

For services to pipe bands

Mrs Christine Merle Hartstone

For services to equestrian sport

Miss Andrea Hewitt

For services to triathlon

Ms Gabrielle Ann Huria

For services to Māori and governance

Ms Margaret Eleanor Jefferies

For services to the community

Mrs Dianne Millicent Kenderdine

For services to the community and the cheese industry

Ms Hilary Isobel King

For services to special education

Mrs Ethelwyn Lloyd

For services to administrative professional development

Ms Sarah Jane Longbottom

For services to youth and the arts

Mrs Laura Tui Mariu

For services to rugby league

Ms Rochelle Lisa Martin

For services to rugby and Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mrs Dorothy Bell McCarrison

For services to counselling and restorative justice

Professor Elisabeth McDonald

For services to the law and education

Ms Rebecca Elizabeth Mellish

For services to Māori and governance

Ms Helen Ann Murphy

For services to prisoner welfare and rehabilitation

Mrs Samara Daisey Nicholas

For services to marine conservation and education

Mr Grant Wallace Nisbett

For services to sports broadcasting

Mr Keith Nixon

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr William John O'Brien

For services to victim support and the prevention of domestic violence

Ms Christine Rewa Panapa

For services to sport and Māori

Ms Tracy Joy Phillips

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Mrs Isabelle Paulette Nicole Poff-Pencole

For services as a translator and interpreter

Ms Wendy Preston

For services to performing arts and youth

Mr John Gordon Rayner

For services to kayaking

Mr Millan Tame Ruka

For services to conservation

Dr Katherine Julie Saville-Smith

For services to seniors and housing

Ms Anne Elizabeth Scott

For services to quilting

Mr Steven Sedley

For services to the Jewish community and music

Ms Judy Ann Simpson

For services to the prevention of domestic violence

Ms Deborah Jane Smith

For services to children and art

Mrs Lesley Stanley

For services to education and the support of children

Mr Brian Henry Stannett

For services to wrestling

Mr Darryl Bill Suasua

For services to rugby

The Venerable Suthep Surapong

For services to the Cambodian community

The Very Reverend Pamela Jean Tankersley

For services to the Presbyterian Church and the community

Miss Janette Maisie Tasker, JP

For services to the community and education

Senior Constable Phillip Richard Taylor

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Ms Alison Mary Timms

For services to local government and the environment

Mr Royce Gary Walls

For services to the horse racing industry

Mr Jonathan Donald Wilkinson

For services to people with disabilities

Mrs Mary Anne Wright

For services to gymnastics

Mrs Julie Christine Wylie

For services to musical play therapy

Mr Yikun Zhang

For services to New Zealand-China relations and the Chinese community

HONORARY

To be Honorary Members of the said Order:

Mrs Kumiko Imai Duxfield

For services to the Japanese community

Mr Saimoni Lealea

For services to Pacific communities

Reverend Setaita Tokilupe Veikune

For services to the Pacific community

The Queen's Service Order

QSO

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Leith Pirika Comer

For services to Māori, the State and local government

Dr Paul Hugh Stewart Reynolds

For services to the State

Dr Martin David Sage

For services to forensic pathology

The Queen's Service Medal

QSM

Ms Martine Abel-Williamson

For services to people with disabilities

Ms Heather Christine Aitken

For services to karate

Mr Russell Kingsley Anderson

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mrs Ruth Margaret Arnison

For services to poetry and literature

Mrs Annie May Ballantine

For services to the community

Dr Mary Jean Ballantyne

For services to women's and children's health

Mr Leslie Stephen Box

For services to the community

Mrs Alison Jean Brearley

For services to sport and education

Mr Stewart Bull

For services to conservation and Māori

Mrs Dorothy Nola Burgess

For services to people with disabilities, particularly the blind

Ms Virginia Chong, JP

For services to the Chinese community

Mr Raymond Kopuraehana Coffin

For services to the Māori Wardens Association

Mr Howard Daniel Cole

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Ms Linda Dorothy Conning

For services to conservation

Mrs Jocelyn Cooney

For services to the community

Mr Roger Griffith Cox

For services to science education

Mr Peter Robert Crawford

For services to the community and sport

Mrs Irene Eva Hiriwa Curnow

For services to Māori and education

Mr Paul Frederic Gordon Dewsbery

For services to the community

Mr Kenneth Laurie Donald

For services to marine search and rescue and the community

Mr James Henderson Drummond

For services to swimming

Miss Merle Fausett

For services to music

Mr Peter Charles Goodman

For services to the community

Mrs Helen Margaret Guthrie

For services to music and horticulture

Mr John Christopher Jackets

For services to music

Mrs Linden May Johnson

For services to the community

Mr Richard Joseph

For services to the Lebanese community

Mr Tafafuna'i Fa'atasi Lauese, JP

For services to the Pacific community

Reverend Perema Leasi

For services to the Pacific community

Ms Avis Annabel Leeson

For services to horticultural education

Mrs Carole Frances Long

For services to conservation

Mrs Hughina May Mackey

For services to prisoners' support

Mrs Mary Joan Mackintosh

For services to the community

Mrs Maera Maki-Anderson

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr Donald Manning

For services to sailing and people with disabilities

Mr Hatete Joe Manukau, JP

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Errol Walter Martyn

For services to aviation history

Ms Glen Rohan McDonald

For services to art and the community

Dr John Francis McGettigan

For services to rural health

Mrs Ruth Victoria McNamara, MStJ

For services to the community

Mr Raymond Henry Mettrick

For services to cricket

Mrs Susan Millar

For services to conservation

Ms Penelope May Molnar

For services to the community

Mr Ronald Frederick Nind

For services to the community

Mrs Elizabeth Anne Noffke

For services to music

Dr Grant Leslie Norbury

For services to conservation

Mrs Marjorie Frances Orchiston

For services to music therapy and as a pianist

Dr Carolyn Rae Peters

For services to the community

Ms Geraldine Pomeroy

For services to people with disabilities

Ms Alison Avison Ross

For services to conservation

Mr Paul Francis Sangster

For services to local government and the community

Ms Rosemarie Searle

For services to the community and sport

Mr Richard Henry Shepherd, JP

For services to Māori and the community

Mr Allan Sheppard

For services to conservation

Mrs Glennis Sheppard

For services to conservation

Mrs Mavis Lata Singh

For services to migrants and the community

Reverend Lucky Richard Slade, JP

For services to the Samoan community

Mrs Margaret Jean Slade

For services to conservation

Mr Stuart Victor Slade

For services to conservation

Mrs Barbara Ann Timms

For services to the community

Mr Thanh Tran

For services to philanthropy and Asian communities

Mrs Catherine Tulloch

For services to seniors and people with disabilities

Mr Robert Tulloch

For services to seniors and people with disabilities

Mrs Elaine Olive Dawn Utting, JP

For services to the community and netball

Mrs Beverley Doreen Van

For services to bonsai

Mrs Margaret Lyn Wade

For services to conservation

Mrs Jane Mary Williams

For services to the arts and education

Mr Warwick Sutherland Wilson

For services to conservation

Honorary Queen’s Service Medal

Ms Bingyu Chen

For services to Chinese culture and arts

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

DSD

Captain Gabrielle Louise Gofton

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Bravery Decoration

NZBD

Mr Michael Scott Riley

For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger

The New Zealand Bravery Medal

NZBM

Police Officer S

For an act of bravery