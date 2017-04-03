 

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

The New Zealand Order of Merit

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Ms Catherine Alice Healy 

For services to the rights of sex workers

The Honourable Luamanuvao Winifred Alexandra Laban, QSO

For services to education and the Pacific community

Emeritus Professor Charmian Jocelyn O'Connor, CBE, JP

For services to education and chemistry

Ms Julie Bethridge Topp, MNZM

For services to entertainment

Ms Lynda Bethridge Topp, MNZM

For services to entertainment

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Mr Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby, ONZM, MBE

For services to Māori

The Right Honourable Simon William English 

For services to the State

Mr John Edward Rowles, OBE

For services to entertainment

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Ms Elizabeth Margaret Bang, MNZM, JP

For services to health, women and the community

Ms Kristine Robyn Bartlett 

For services to equal pay advocacy

Mr Richard Andrew Griffin 

For services to broadcasting and the media industry

Mr Kenneth Nigel Hampton, OBE, QC

For services to the law

Mr William Bryce Johnson 

For services to conservation and the environment

Dr Amanda Margaret Meredith Oakley 

For services to dermatology

Mrs Faye Patricia Sumner 

For services to the medical technology sector

Mr Barry Charles Thomas 

For services to tourism and business

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Ms Fiona Kathryn Allan 

For services to Paralympic sport

Ms Kathleen Marie Baker 

For services to lifesaving and swimming

Professor Spencer Wynyard Beasley 

For services to paediatrics

Mr Philip Alexander Te-Aorangi Bell 

For services to music

Mr Geoffrey Scott Blanks 

For services to comedy

Mrs Christine Barney Arihia Brears 

For services to Māori and health

Ms Timua Te Puhi Kai Ariki Brennan 

For services to music and Māori performing arts

Mr Matutaera Te Nana Clendon 

For services to Māori

Mr Roger Lindsey Donaldson 

For services to film

Ms Fiaoo Faamausili 

For services to rugby

Mrs Tracey Anne Fear 

For services to netball

Mr Dallas Fisher 

For services to business, philanthropy and sport

Mrs Gillian Margaret Gemming 

For services to hockey

Ms Briar Grace-Smith 

For services to theatre, film and television

Ms Jacqueline Grant, MNZM

For services to the community

Mr Rodger Phillip George Haines, QC

For services to refugee and human rights law

Mrs Kirsten Louise Hellier 

For services to sport, particularly athletics

Dr Gordon Phillip Hosking 

For services to conservation

Ms Rhonda Violet Marion Hyde 

For services to media technology, television and film

Mr Richard James Jeffery 

For services to governance and the community

Mr Robert James Kerridge, MNZM, KStJ, JP

For services to animal welfare and governance

Ms Annabel Rose Langbein 

For services as a food writer

Emeritus Professor Helen May Leach 

For services to culinary anthropology

Mr Peter John Lorimer 

For services to the State

Professor Robert Matthew Love 

For services to dentistry

Ms Nina Catharine Nawalowalo 

For services to theatre and Pacific culture

Mrs Carol Ann Ngawati 

For services to sport, education and Māori

Mr Andrew Clifton Nicholson 

For services to equestrian sport

Associate Professor Michael Anthony O'Brien 

For services to social policy and education

Mr Larry George Parr 

For services to film and television

Ms Caren Jane Rangi 

For services to the Pacific community and governance

Mr Desma Kemp Ratima, JP

For services to Māori

Archdeacon Tikituterangi Raumati 

For services to Māori and the community

Professor Nicola Mary Shadbolt 

For services to agribusiness

Mr Roger Norman Shepherd 

For services to the music industry

Mr Graeme John Titcombe 

For services to the home support sector and the community

Ms Katrina Todd 

For services to dance

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Mr Clive Alan Akers 

For services to rugby and historical research

Mr Ian George Begbie 

For services to aviation and motorsport

Ms Marian Theresa Burns 

For services to music

Ms Kristina Cavit 

For services to youth and the community

Dr Deborah Ann Challinor 

For services to literature and historical research

Ms Catherine Anne Chappell 

For services to contemporary dance

Mr Brian Eric Clarke 

For services to the State

Ms Jacqueline Emma Clarke 

For services to the entertainment industry

Squadron Leader Peter Anthony Cochran 

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Associate Professor Bronwen Jane Connor 

For services to the treatment of neurological disorders

Ms Dianne Eileen Daniels 

For services to digital literacy education

Dr Judith Anne Davey 

For services to seniors

Mr Andrew Kerry Dellaca, JP

For services to children and sports governance

Associate Professor Janet Lynn Fanslow 

For services to the research and prevention of family violence

Ms Ainsley Amohaere Gardiner 

For services to film and television

Dr Sharon Ellen Barcello Gemmell, JP

For services to Māori and education

Ms Leanne Graham 

For services to the software industry

Mr Matthew Chadlow Hall 

For services to conservation and fishing

Mrs Sheran Pauline Hancock 

For services to pipe bands

Mrs Christine Merle Hartstone 

For services to equestrian sport

Miss Andrea Hewitt 

For services to triathlon

Ms Gabrielle Ann Huria 

For services to Māori and governance

Ms Margaret Eleanor Jefferies 

For services to the community

Mrs Dianne Millicent Kenderdine 

For services to the community and the cheese industry

Ms Hilary Isobel King 

For services to special education

Mrs Ethelwyn Lloyd 

For services to administrative professional development

Ms Sarah Jane Longbottom 

For services to youth and the arts

Mrs Laura Tui Mariu 

For services to rugby league

Ms Rochelle Lisa Martin 

For services to rugby and Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mrs Dorothy Bell McCarrison 

For services to counselling and restorative justice

Professor Elisabeth McDonald 

For services to the law and education

Ms Rebecca Elizabeth Mellish 

For services to Māori and governance

Ms Helen Ann Murphy 

For services to prisoner welfare and rehabilitation

Mrs Samara Daisey Nicholas 

For services to marine conservation and education

Mr Grant Wallace Nisbett 

For services to sports broadcasting

Mr Keith Nixon 

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr William John O'Brien 

For services to victim support and the prevention of domestic violence

Ms Christine Rewa Panapa 

For services to sport and Māori

Ms Tracy Joy Phillips 

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Mrs Isabelle Paulette Nicole Poff-Pencole 

For services as a translator and interpreter

Ms Wendy Preston 

For services to performing arts and youth

Mr John Gordon Rayner 

For services to kayaking

Mr Millan Tame Ruka 

For services to conservation

Dr Katherine Julie Saville-Smith 

For services to seniors and housing

Ms Anne Elizabeth Scott 

For services to quilting

Mr Steven Sedley 

For services to the Jewish community and music

Ms Judy Ann Simpson 

For services to the prevention of domestic violence

Ms Deborah Jane Smith 

For services to children and art

Mrs Lesley Stanley 

For services to education and the support of children

Mr Brian Henry Stannett 

For services to wrestling

Mr Darryl Bill Suasua 

For services to rugby

The Venerable Suthep Surapong 

For services to the Cambodian community

The Very Reverend Pamela Jean Tankersley 

For services to the Presbyterian Church and the community

Miss Janette Maisie Tasker, JP

For services to the community and education

Senior Constable Phillip Richard Taylor 

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Ms Alison Mary Timms 

For services to local government and the environment

Mr Royce Gary Walls 

For services to the horse racing industry

Mr Jonathan Donald Wilkinson 

For services to people with disabilities

Mrs Mary Anne Wright 

For services to gymnastics

Mrs Julie Christine Wylie 

For services to musical play therapy

Mr Yikun Zhang 

For services to New Zealand-China relations and the Chinese community

HONORARY

To be Honorary Members of the said Order:

Mrs Kumiko Imai Duxfield 

For services to the Japanese community

Mr Saimoni Lealea 

For services to Pacific communities

Reverend Setaita Tokilupe Veikune 

For services to the Pacific community

The Queen's Service Order

QSO

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Leith Pirika Comer 

For services to Māori, the State and local government

Dr Paul Hugh Stewart Reynolds 

For services to the State

Dr Martin David Sage 

For services to forensic pathology

The Queen's Service Medal

QSM

Ms Martine Abel-Williamson 

For services to people with disabilities

Ms Heather Christine Aitken 

For services to karate

Mr Russell Kingsley Anderson 

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mrs Ruth Margaret Arnison 

For services to poetry and literature

Mrs Annie May Ballantine 

For services to the community

Dr Mary Jean Ballantyne 

For services to women's and children's health

Mr Leslie Stephen Box 

For services to the community

Mrs Alison Jean Brearley 

For services to sport and education

Mr Stewart Bull 

For services to conservation and Māori

Mrs Dorothy Nola Burgess 

For services to people with disabilities, particularly the blind

Ms Virginia Chong, JP

For services to the Chinese community

Mr Raymond Kopuraehana Coffin 

For services to the Māori Wardens Association

Mr Howard Daniel Cole 

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Ms Linda Dorothy Conning 

For services to conservation

Mrs Jocelyn Cooney 

For services to the community

Mr Roger Griffith Cox 

For services to science education

Mr Peter Robert Crawford 

For services to the community and sport

Mrs Irene Eva Hiriwa Curnow 

For services to Māori and education

Mr Paul Frederic Gordon Dewsbery 

For services to the community

Mr Kenneth Laurie Donald 

For services to marine search and rescue and the community

Mr James Henderson Drummond 

For services to swimming

Miss Merle Fausett 

For services to music

Mr Peter Charles Goodman 

For services to the community

Mrs Helen Margaret Guthrie 

For services to music and horticulture

Mr John Christopher Jackets 

For services to music

Mrs Linden May Johnson 

For services to the community

Mr Richard Joseph 

For services to the Lebanese community

Mr Tafafuna'i Fa'atasi Lauese, JP

For services to the Pacific community

Reverend Perema Leasi 

For services to the Pacific community

Ms Avis Annabel Leeson 

For services to horticultural education

Mrs Carole Frances Long 

For services to conservation

Mrs Hughina May Mackey 

For services to prisoners' support

Mrs Mary Joan Mackintosh 

For services to the community

Mrs Maera Maki-Anderson 

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Mr Donald Manning 

For services to sailing and people with disabilities

Mr Hatete Joe Manukau, JP

For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mr Errol Walter Martyn 

For services to aviation history

Ms Glen Rohan McDonald 

For services to art and the community

Dr John Francis McGettigan 

For services to rural health

Mrs Ruth Victoria McNamara, MStJ

For services to the community

Mr Raymond Henry Mettrick 

For services to cricket

Mrs Susan Millar 

For services to conservation

Ms Penelope May Molnar 

For services to the community

Mr Ronald Frederick Nind 

For services to the community

Mrs Elizabeth Anne Noffke 

For services to music

Dr Grant Leslie Norbury 

For services to conservation

Mrs Marjorie Frances Orchiston 

For services to music therapy and as a pianist

Dr Carolyn Rae Peters 

For services to the community

Ms Geraldine Pomeroy 

For services to people with disabilities

Ms Alison Avison Ross 

For services to conservation

Mr Paul Francis Sangster 

For services to local government and the community

Ms Rosemarie Searle 

For services to the community and sport

Mr Richard Henry Shepherd, JP

For services to Māori and the community

Mr Allan Sheppard 

For services to conservation

Mrs Glennis Sheppard 

For services to conservation

Mrs Mavis Lata Singh 

For services to migrants and the community

Reverend Lucky Richard Slade, JP

For services to the Samoan community

Mrs Margaret Jean Slade 

For services to conservation

Mr Stuart Victor Slade 

For services to conservation

Mrs Barbara Ann Timms 

For services to the community

Mr Thanh Tran 

For services to philanthropy and Asian communities

Mrs Catherine Tulloch 

For services to seniors and people with disabilities

Mr Robert Tulloch 

For services to seniors and people with disabilities

Mrs Elaine Olive Dawn Utting, JP

For services to the community and netball

Mrs Beverley Doreen Van 

For services to bonsai

Mrs Margaret Lyn Wade 

For services to conservation

Mrs Jane Mary Williams 

For services to the arts and education

Mr Warwick Sutherland Wilson 

For services to conservation

Honorary Queen’s Service Medal

Ms Bingyu Chen 

For services to Chinese culture and arts

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

DSD

Captain Gabrielle Louise Gofton 

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Bravery Decoration

NZBD

Mr Michael Scott Riley 

For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger

The New Zealand Bravery Medal

NZBM

Police Officer S 

For an act of bravery


