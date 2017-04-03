Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

Source:
The New Zealand Order of Merit
DNZM
To be Dames Companion of the said Order:
Ms Catherine Alice Healy
For services to the rights of sex workers
The Honourable Luamanuvao Winifred Alexandra Laban, QSO
For services to education and the Pacific community
Emeritus Professor Charmian Jocelyn O'Connor, CBE, JP
For services to education and chemistry
Ms Julie Bethridge Topp, MNZM
For services to entertainment
Ms Lynda Bethridge Topp, MNZM
For services to entertainment
KNZM
To be Knights Companion of the said Order:
Mr Hekenukumai Puhipi Busby, ONZM, MBE
For services to Māori
The Right Honourable Simon William English
For services to the State
Mr John Edward Rowles, OBE
For services to entertainment
CNZM
To be Companions of the said Order:
Ms Elizabeth Margaret Bang, MNZM, JP
For services to health, women and the community
Ms Kristine Robyn Bartlett
For services to equal pay advocacy
Mr Richard Andrew Griffin
For services to broadcasting and the media industry
Mr Kenneth Nigel Hampton, OBE, QC
For services to the law
Mr William Bryce Johnson
For services to conservation and the environment
Dr Amanda Margaret Meredith Oakley
For services to dermatology
Mrs Faye Patricia Sumner
For services to the medical technology sector
Mr Barry Charles Thomas
For services to tourism and business
ONZM
To be Officers of the said Order:
Ms Fiona Kathryn Allan
For services to Paralympic sport
Ms Kathleen Marie Baker
For services to lifesaving and swimming
Professor Spencer Wynyard Beasley
For services to paediatrics
Mr Philip Alexander Te-Aorangi Bell
For services to music
Mr Geoffrey Scott Blanks
For services to comedy
Mrs Christine Barney Arihia Brears
For services to Māori and health
Ms Timua Te Puhi Kai Ariki Brennan
For services to music and Māori performing arts
Mr Matutaera Te Nana Clendon
For services to Māori
Mr Roger Lindsey Donaldson
For services to film
Ms Fiaoo Faamausili
For services to rugby
Mrs Tracey Anne Fear
For services to netball
Mr Dallas Fisher
For services to business, philanthropy and sport
Mrs Gillian Margaret Gemming
For services to hockey
Ms Briar Grace-Smith
For services to theatre, film and television
Ms Jacqueline Grant, MNZM
For services to the community
Mr Rodger Phillip George Haines, QC
For services to refugee and human rights law
Mrs Kirsten Louise Hellier
For services to sport, particularly athletics
Dr Gordon Phillip Hosking
For services to conservation
Ms Rhonda Violet Marion Hyde
For services to media technology, television and film
Mr Richard James Jeffery
For services to governance and the community
Mr Robert James Kerridge, MNZM, KStJ, JP
For services to animal welfare and governance
Ms Annabel Rose Langbein
For services as a food writer
Emeritus Professor Helen May Leach
For services to culinary anthropology
Mr Peter John Lorimer
For services to the State
Professor Robert Matthew Love
For services to dentistry
Ms Nina Catharine Nawalowalo
For services to theatre and Pacific culture
Mrs Carol Ann Ngawati
For services to sport, education and Māori
Mr Andrew Clifton Nicholson
For services to equestrian sport
Associate Professor Michael Anthony O'Brien
For services to social policy and education
Mr Larry George Parr
For services to film and television
Ms Caren Jane Rangi
For services to the Pacific community and governance
Mr Desma Kemp Ratima, JP
For services to Māori
Archdeacon Tikituterangi Raumati
For services to Māori and the community
Professor Nicola Mary Shadbolt
For services to agribusiness
Mr Roger Norman Shepherd
For services to the music industry
Mr Graeme John Titcombe
For services to the home support sector and the community
Ms Katrina Todd
For services to dance
MNZM
To be Members of the said Order:
Mr Clive Alan Akers
For services to rugby and historical research
Mr Ian George Begbie
For services to aviation and motorsport
Ms Marian Theresa Burns
For services to music
Ms Kristina Cavit
For services to youth and the community
Dr Deborah Ann Challinor
For services to literature and historical research
Ms Catherine Anne Chappell
For services to contemporary dance
Mr Brian Eric Clarke
For services to the State
Ms Jacqueline Emma Clarke
For services to the entertainment industry
Squadron Leader Peter Anthony Cochran
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Associate Professor Bronwen Jane Connor
For services to the treatment of neurological disorders
Ms Dianne Eileen Daniels
For services to digital literacy education
Dr Judith Anne Davey
For services to seniors
Mr Andrew Kerry Dellaca, JP
For services to children and sports governance
Associate Professor Janet Lynn Fanslow
For services to the research and prevention of family violence
Ms Ainsley Amohaere Gardiner
For services to film and television
Dr Sharon Ellen Barcello Gemmell, JP
For services to Māori and education
Ms Leanne Graham
For services to the software industry
Mr Matthew Chadlow Hall
For services to conservation and fishing
Mrs Sheran Pauline Hancock
For services to pipe bands
Mrs Christine Merle Hartstone
For services to equestrian sport
Miss Andrea Hewitt
For services to triathlon
Ms Gabrielle Ann Huria
For services to Māori and governance
Ms Margaret Eleanor Jefferies
For services to the community
Mrs Dianne Millicent Kenderdine
For services to the community and the cheese industry
Ms Hilary Isobel King
For services to special education
Mrs Ethelwyn Lloyd
For services to administrative professional development
Ms Sarah Jane Longbottom
For services to youth and the arts
Mrs Laura Tui Mariu
For services to rugby league
Ms Rochelle Lisa Martin
For services to rugby and Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mrs Dorothy Bell McCarrison
For services to counselling and restorative justice
Professor Elisabeth McDonald
For services to the law and education
Ms Rebecca Elizabeth Mellish
For services to Māori and governance
Ms Helen Ann Murphy
For services to prisoner welfare and rehabilitation
Mrs Samara Daisey Nicholas
For services to marine conservation and education
Mr Grant Wallace Nisbett
For services to sports broadcasting
Mr Keith Nixon
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mr William John O'Brien
For services to victim support and the prevention of domestic violence
Ms Christine Rewa Panapa
For services to sport and Māori
Ms Tracy Joy Phillips
For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Mrs Isabelle Paulette Nicole Poff-Pencole
For services as a translator and interpreter
Ms Wendy Preston
For services to performing arts and youth
Mr John Gordon Rayner
For services to kayaking
Mr Millan Tame Ruka
For services to conservation
Dr Katherine Julie Saville-Smith
For services to seniors and housing
Ms Anne Elizabeth Scott
For services to quilting
Mr Steven Sedley
For services to the Jewish community and music
Ms Judy Ann Simpson
For services to the prevention of domestic violence
Ms Deborah Jane Smith
For services to children and art
Mrs Lesley Stanley
For services to education and the support of children
Mr Brian Henry Stannett
For services to wrestling
Mr Darryl Bill Suasua
For services to rugby
The Venerable Suthep Surapong
For services to the Cambodian community
The Very Reverend Pamela Jean Tankersley
For services to the Presbyterian Church and the community
Miss Janette Maisie Tasker, JP
For services to the community and education
Senior Constable Phillip Richard Taylor
For services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Ms Alison Mary Timms
For services to local government and the environment
Mr Royce Gary Walls
For services to the horse racing industry
Mr Jonathan Donald Wilkinson
For services to people with disabilities
Mrs Mary Anne Wright
For services to gymnastics
Mrs Julie Christine Wylie
For services to musical play therapy
Mr Yikun Zhang
For services to New Zealand-China relations and the Chinese community
HONORARY
To be Honorary Members of the said Order:
Mrs Kumiko Imai Duxfield
For services to the Japanese community
Mr Saimoni Lealea
For services to Pacific communities
Reverend Setaita Tokilupe Veikune
For services to the Pacific community
The Queen's Service Order
QSO
To be Companions of the said Order:
Mr Leith Pirika Comer
For services to Māori, the State and local government
Dr Paul Hugh Stewart Reynolds
For services to the State
Dr Martin David Sage
For services to forensic pathology
The Queen's Service Medal
QSM
Ms Martine Abel-Williamson
For services to people with disabilities
Ms Heather Christine Aitken
For services to karate
Mr Russell Kingsley Anderson
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mrs Ruth Margaret Arnison
For services to poetry and literature
Mrs Annie May Ballantine
For services to the community
Dr Mary Jean Ballantyne
For services to women's and children's health
Mr Leslie Stephen Box
For services to the community
Mrs Alison Jean Brearley
For services to sport and education
Mr Stewart Bull
For services to conservation and Māori
Mrs Dorothy Nola Burgess
For services to people with disabilities, particularly the blind
Ms Virginia Chong, JP
For services to the Chinese community
Mr Raymond Kopuraehana Coffin
For services to the Māori Wardens Association
Mr Howard Daniel Cole
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Ms Linda Dorothy Conning
For services to conservation
Mrs Jocelyn Cooney
For services to the community
Mr Roger Griffith Cox
For services to science education
Mr Peter Robert Crawford
For services to the community and sport
Mrs Irene Eva Hiriwa Curnow
For services to Māori and education
Mr Paul Frederic Gordon Dewsbery
For services to the community
Mr Kenneth Laurie Donald
For services to marine search and rescue and the community
Mr James Henderson Drummond
For services to swimming
Miss Merle Fausett
For services to music
Mr Peter Charles Goodman
For services to the community
Mrs Helen Margaret Guthrie
For services to music and horticulture
Mr John Christopher Jackets
For services to music
Mrs Linden May Johnson
For services to the community
Mr Richard Joseph
For services to the Lebanese community
Mr Tafafuna'i Fa'atasi Lauese, JP
For services to the Pacific community
Reverend Perema Leasi
For services to the Pacific community
Ms Avis Annabel Leeson
For services to horticultural education
Mrs Carole Frances Long
For services to conservation
Mrs Hughina May Mackey
For services to prisoners' support
Mrs Mary Joan Mackintosh
For services to the community
Mrs Maera Maki-Anderson
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Mr Donald Manning
For services to sailing and people with disabilities
Mr Hatete Joe Manukau, JP
For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Mr Errol Walter Martyn
For services to aviation history
Ms Glen Rohan McDonald
For services to art and the community
Dr John Francis McGettigan
For services to rural health
Mrs Ruth Victoria McNamara, MStJ
For services to the community
Mr Raymond Henry Mettrick
For services to cricket
Mrs Susan Millar
For services to conservation
Ms Penelope May Molnar
For services to the community
Mr Ronald Frederick Nind
For services to the community
Mrs Elizabeth Anne Noffke
For services to music
Dr Grant Leslie Norbury
For services to conservation
Mrs Marjorie Frances Orchiston
For services to music therapy and as a pianist
Dr Carolyn Rae Peters
For services to the community
Ms Geraldine Pomeroy
For services to people with disabilities
Ms Alison Avison Ross
For services to conservation
Mr Paul Francis Sangster
For services to local government and the community
Ms Rosemarie Searle
For services to the community and sport
Mr Richard Henry Shepherd, JP
For services to Māori and the community
Mr Allan Sheppard
For services to conservation
Mrs Glennis Sheppard
For services to conservation
Mrs Mavis Lata Singh
For services to migrants and the community
Reverend Lucky Richard Slade, JP
For services to the Samoan community
Mrs Margaret Jean Slade
For services to conservation
Mr Stuart Victor Slade
For services to conservation
Mrs Barbara Ann Timms
For services to the community
Mr Thanh Tran
For services to philanthropy and Asian communities
Mrs Catherine Tulloch
For services to seniors and people with disabilities
Mr Robert Tulloch
For services to seniors and people with disabilities
Mrs Elaine Olive Dawn Utting, JP
For services to the community and netball
Mrs Beverley Doreen Van
For services to bonsai
Mrs Margaret Lyn Wade
For services to conservation
Mrs Jane Mary Williams
For services to the arts and education
Mr Warwick Sutherland Wilson
For services to conservation
Honorary Queen’s Service Medal
Ms Bingyu Chen
For services to Chinese culture and arts
The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration
DSD
Captain Gabrielle Louise Gofton
For services to the New Zealand Defence Force
The New Zealand Bravery Decoration
NZBD
Mr Michael Scott Riley
For an act of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger
The New Zealand Bravery Medal
NZBM
Police Officer S
For an act of bravery
