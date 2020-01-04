TODAY |

Queen 'saddened' by continuing Australian bushfires

Source:  AAP

The Queen says she is deeply saddened by Australia's bushfire crisis and praised emergency workers on the front line.

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the public as she leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel. Source: Associated Press

The 93-year-old monarch has sent a message of condolence to Governor-General David Hurley and the governors of NSW, Queensland, Victoria, and to all Australians.

"I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia," the Queen wrote in a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday night local time.

"My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need.

"Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time."

Your playlist will load after this ad

So far 23 people have died since the fire season started. Source: 1 NEWS

Six people remain missing in Victoria and dozens more properties are feared to have been lost in NSW after another long night for firefighters.

A pilot and his son were caught by flames and killed on South Australia's Kangaroo Island as they were returning to their property after fighting a fire.

The Queen sent condolences in October to the NSW and Queensland governors after bushfires killed two people and destroyed dozens of homes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australia’s bushfire crisis escalated dangerously overnight. Source: Breakfast


New Zealand
Australia
Natural Disasters
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US singer Pink pledges $750K to fight Australia wildfires
2
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome first child - 'She has instantly captured our hearts'
3
Queen Elizabeth II marks new decade by releasing photo with her three heirs
4
Traffic chaos expected as holidaymakers return, NZTA warns
5
Meet New Zealand's first Bachelorette
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Thousands of kittens expected to be abandoned over Kiwi summer
00:49

Aussie PM Scott Morrison defends bushfire video labelled 'shameless'

Australian Open organisers may consider delays due to air quality affected by bushfires
00:45

Man charged with murder following fatal incident at Waihi property