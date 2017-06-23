Queen reported to police for not wearing a seatbelt

The Queen has been reported to British police for not wearing a seatbelt.

Queen state opening of parliament Source: 1 NEWS

In a tweet officers in the north of England confirmed they had had a call about her Majesty from someone reporting she was breaking the law.

Queen Elizabeth attended the State Opening of UK Parliament earlier this week.

Snaps show her travelling the 2km drive from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament with no seatbelt on.