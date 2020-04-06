TODAY |

The Queen praises Kiwi 'food heroes' amid Covid-19 outbreak

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
The Queen has thanked Kiwi "foodheroes" for their ongoing efforts amid the coronavirus crisis.

Queen Elizabeth. Source: Associated Press

In a tweet, the 93-year-old monarch said, "foodheroes across the Commonwealth are working to support communities during the outbreak".

Her majesty then added a photo of Auckland’s Spark Arena with the message, "in Auckland the @AklCouncil and @AucklandCDEM have transformed New Zealand’s largest stadium into a foodbank, preparing welfare parcels for the community".

The tweet posted this morning coincides on the day millions of Briton’s stand outside their homes and honour NHS staff and key workers by clapping at 8pm Thursday (local time).

