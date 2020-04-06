The Queen praises Kiwi 'food heroes' amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Queen has thanked Kiwi "foodheroes" for their ongoing efforts amid the coronavirus crisis.

Queen Elizabeth. Source: Associated Press

In a tweet, the 93-year-old monarch said, "foodheroes across the Commonwealth are working to support communities during the outbreak".

Her majesty then added a photo of Auckland’s Spark Arena with the message, "in Auckland the @AklCouncil and @AucklandCDEM have transformed New Zealand’s largest stadium into a foodbank, preparing welfare parcels for the community".