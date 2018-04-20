 

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on birth of baby girl

Queen Elizabeth has congratulated Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the birth of her baby girl.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed to 1 NEWS that Ms Ardern received a private congratulatory message from the Queen.

The Prime Minister said she admires the Queen because she has lived her life - and raised her children - in the public eye.
The Queen's message was communicated via a letter through Britain's Cabinet Secretary. 

In April Ms Ardern had a private audience with the Queen in London while she was attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Last night, news of the first baby of New Zealand was revealed on Jacinda Ardern's Instagram.

"Welcome to our village wee one," Ms Ardern wrote.

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM's baby girl on RNZ .
"Feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby girl that arrived at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg (7.3lb) Thank you so much for your best wishes and your kindness. We're all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City Hospital."

The Finance Minister says the pair “are going to be the most wonderful parents”.
Ardern now becomes the first elected world leader to take maternity leave - and only the second to have a child while in office - having handed over her duties to her deputy earlier in the day.

New Zealanders will have to wait until at least tommorow for a public appearance of Ms Ardern and her new baby with the PM deciding to rest up in hospital today.

1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs is at Auckland Hospital where Jacinda Ardern spent the night after giving birth.
