Quarter of Kiwis feeling lonely, isolated during lockdown - survey

More than a quarter of New Zealanders are feeling isolated or lonely during the nation's Alert Level 4 coronavirus lockdown, a new survey has found.

In the survey by Horizon Research, adults were asked to rate themselves on a sale of zero to 10 about whether they've felt isolated or lonely during the lockdown.

Twenty-three per cent of young adults between 18-24 years old said they wanted extra help or advice to cope with the lockdown, and 13 per cent said they felt "very isolated or lonely".

When it comes to income levels, the majority of people who feel very isolated or lonely have an annual income of $20,000 or less.

Overall, 28 per cent of people rated their level of loneliness or isolation between six and 10 on the scale.

However, more than a third, or 35 per cent, of people 75 years or older said they "have not felt isolated or lonely at all", rating themselves a zero.

Horizon says the latest research backs earlier findings that younger age groups are suffering the most from loneliness or isolation.

The survey was done last week and is weighted to ensure a representative sample, Horizon says.