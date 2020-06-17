Quarantined travellers who went to Christchurch funeral were kept away from other attendees

Quarantined attendees of a burial at Christchurch’s Memorial Cemetery were kept well away from others grieving.

By Blair Norton

Lamb and Hayward Funeral Directors chief executive Stephen Parkyn says the nine or 10 quarantined, masked attendees who arrived with a Canterbury District Health Board escort were kept separate, around 50 metres away from around 150 others who attended.

As a separate group, they were also allowed to scatter petals and dirt on the casket without mingling with other people at the funeral.

READ MORE People granted compassionate travel exemption now required to test negative for Covid-19 before leaving managed isolation

Earlier, Steve Parkyn had denied the group access to the actual funeral service attended by 250 funeral people when officials couldn’t provide even basic details about the group.

Mr Parkyn says it made no sense to allow access for people partway through their quarantine period to attend a funeral, especially when it was unclear whether they’d been tested or not.

Your playlist will load after this ad