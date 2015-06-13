Quarantine-free travel with NSW to continue despite Sydney Covid-19 cases

Quarantine free travel with New South Wales will continue as the Australian state grapples with a Covid-19 community outbreak, the Ministry of Health announced tonight.

It comes as a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney's eastern suburbs has grown to three today, after a woman in her 70s was exposed to Covid-19 at a cafe.

“New Zealand health officials met today to conduct an assessment of the public health risk from the recently identified Covid-19 community cases in Sydney. It has been determined that, at this time, the risk to public health in New Zealand remains low,” the Ministry’s director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

A pause in travel to Melbourne has been extended until Tuesday.

Quarantine-free travel to Melbourne to resume late on Tuesday, after pause extension

The Ministry says it's contacting people who have travelled from Sydney to New Zealand since June 11 to advise them to check the locations of interest and self-monitor for symptoms of Covid-19.

It urges anyone who develops symptoms to self-isolate and contact Healthline about getting a test.

“The Ministry strongly believes a cautious approach is the best course of action while investigations continue, so quarantine free travel with New South Wales will be under constant review,” says Dr McElnay.