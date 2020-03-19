TODAY |

Quarantine-free travel to Melbourne to resume late on Tuesday, after pause extension

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Government is preparing to resume the travel bubble between New Zealand and Victoria, after extending the pause again until Tuesday, June 22 at 11.59pm. 

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said it was "determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand continues to decrease and, at this time, public health officials consider it unlikely there is further widespread community transmission in the state".

"However, in line with our precautionary approach we consider this short extension to be prudent."

New Zealand health officials advised that they expected the pause to be able to lift on June 22. 

"There are now 100 cases associated with the outbreak in the greater Melbourne area, spread across all clusters. 

"The most recent report of a case being infectious in the community was 8 June, until the case announced this week of a nurse who may have worked a hospital shift while infectious," Hipkins said. 

He said the expected pause lifting would be reviewed if the situation in Australia changes. 

The Melbourne outbreak saw the bubble paused from May 25. The Government allowed "green flights" for Kiwis stuck in Victoria and for Australians who live in New Zealand from June 9.  

