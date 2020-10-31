TODAY |

Quarantine-free travel discussions underway between Niue and NZ

The Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi has confirmed discussions between his government and New Zealand on quarantine-free travel has started.

Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi. Source: rnz.co.nz

This week, Tagelagi and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, reaffirmed the desire of both governments to enter into a quarantine-free travel arrangement, only when it is safe to do so and when the necessary health, border controls and other protocols have been met.

Discussions between Niue health officials, border agencies and their counterparts in New Zealand is in progress and will continue until all parties are satisfied that protocols are in place to ensure the protection of public health.

Technical support to Niue will be provided by New Zealand agencies in addition to the ongoing support from the World Health Organization, the Secretariat of the Pacific Community and other Partners to enable quarantine-free travel .

The arrangement between both governments will need to be confirmed by their respective Cabinet, before a commencement date is set.

